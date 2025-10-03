Standards Commission refutes Angus councillor’s claims over crematorium appeal email row

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Standards Commission refutes Angus councillor’s claims over crematorium appeal email row

Scotland’s ethics watchdog said it had not made any ruling or decision in relation to Angus planning committee chairman David Cheape over an email he sent to colleagues ahead of an important appeal hearing in 2024.

By Graham Brown
Carnoustie councillor David Cheape. Image: Paul Reid
Carnoustie councillor David Cheape. Image: Paul Reid

Scotland’s ethics watchdog has refuted an Angus councillor’s claim he was cleared of a code of conduct breach over an email sent to fellow members on the eve of a crucial planning appeal decision.

In an unusual move, the Standards Commission for Scotland said it “certainly has not” cleared council planning committee chairman David Cheape of any wrongdoing in the Duntrune crematorium row.

This week, Carnoustie independent Mr Cheape dismissed controversy surrounding the August 2024 email.

He sent it to development management review committee colleagues ahead of an appeal hearing on the proposal for a new crematorium near the border with Dundee.

Mr Cheape chaired a specially constituted appeal body after the Court of Session ordered Angus Council to reconsider farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s application.

But the day before the meeting, he emailed colleagues asking “between you and I” if they intended to uphold or reject the appeal.

The committee granted the go-ahead for the development.

Councillor labelled leaked email a “smear”

After the 2024 email was leaked to The Courier, Mr Cheape claimed he was the victim of a “smear” attempt.

He said the issue was “mischief-making”.

Mr Cheape also detailed steps taken when the issue was first raised within the council several months ago.

At that time, he referred the matter to senior council figures, including the chief executive.

He added: “Following legal services referring matters to the executive director of the Standards Commission for Scotland for opinion, I was assured that there was no case to answer for a number of reasons and that there is no perceived breach of the code.”

Standards Commission director responds to councillor’s claim

However, Standards Commission for Scotland executive director Lorna Johnston made the unusual move of responding to Mr Cheape’s claims in The Courier.

She confirmed providing “informal advice on this matter to a council officer only”.

Ms Johnston added: “The Standards Commission has not received any formal referral from the Ethical Standards Commissioner, following an investigation and, therefore, it certainly has not “cleared” the councillor in question of “any wrongdoing”.”

The Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC) is a separate officeholder responsible for investigating alleged breaches of the councillors’ code of conduct.

The ESC sends a report to the Standards Commission on the conclusion of any investigation.

On receipt, the Standards Commission can take no action, instruct further investigation, or decide to hold a hearing.

In response, Mr Cheape said: “Senior legal council officers sought the advices of the executive director of the Standards Commission and this was given and inferred that there was no case to answer.

“There was no formal referral to the Ethical Standards Commission and subsequently I was not/could not be exonerated.

“Easy to confuse the language here as a result,” said Mr Cheape.

More from News

Dundee train dsruption is expected to last until noon.
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to track obstruction
One lane of the southbound A9 carriageway at Auchterarder remains closed.
Delays on A9 near Auchterarder after two lorries crash
Dundee City Council Chambers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Number of watchdog complaints about Tayside, Fife and Stirling councillors in last five…
2
Insights' Dundee HQ, Terra Nova, at Dundee Technology Park
EXCLUSIVE: Major Dundee employer Insights to cut 30 city jobs
Carnoustie pharmacist Andrew Gilbride rocked up in style. Image: Poppy Watson/DC Thomson
Carnoustie golf fans brave rain in eye-catching style at Dunhill Links
Stephen Tillier
Ex-Navy man exposed himself to girls as they cycled home from school in Fife
Ronald Reilly
Charity shop worker headbutted by Dundee career criminal freed 24 hours earlier
Group of people standing next to gate at field on edge of Balbeggie
Cross Tay Link Road neighbours fear new homes' impact as traffic in Perthshire village…
2
CR0054882, Laura Devlin, Broughty Ferry, Dundee. Brian Cox is going to be at Broughty Castle on Friday to show his support for a local campaign set up to secure the future of the castle. We will get the chance to interview him on the day. Looking to get photos of him outside the castle to illustrate the campaign Picture Shows; supporting saving Broughty Castle from closure - Brian Cox, Broughty Castle, Broughty Ferry harbour, Broughty Ferry, Dundee, 05th September 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Brian Cox issues rallying call to save 'incredible' Broughty Castle as winter closure looms
4
Leah Grandison and Mia Beca, both 17, were amongst those to share views on Dundee-Nablus twinning in Dundee city centre. Image: Michael Alexander
Do people in Dundee still support the city's twinning with Nablus in Palestine?

Conversation