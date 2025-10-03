Standards Commission refutes Angus councillor’s claims over crematorium appeal email row

Scotland’s ethics watchdog has refuted an Angus councillor’s claim he was cleared of a code of conduct breach over an email sent to fellow members on the eve of a crucial planning appeal decision.

In an unusual move, the Standards Commission for Scotland said it “certainly has not” cleared council planning committee chairman David Cheape of any wrongdoing in the Duntrune crematorium row.

This week, Carnoustie independent Mr Cheape dismissed controversy surrounding the August 2024 email.

He sent it to development management review committee colleagues ahead of an appeal hearing on the proposal for a new crematorium near the border with Dundee.

Mr Cheape chaired a specially constituted appeal body after the Court of Session ordered Angus Council to reconsider farmer Guthrie Batchelor’s application.

But the day before the meeting, he emailed colleagues asking “between you and I” if they intended to uphold or reject the appeal.

The committee granted the go-ahead for the development.

Councillor labelled leaked email a “smear”

After the 2024 email was leaked to The Courier, Mr Cheape claimed he was the victim of a “smear” attempt.

He said the issue was “mischief-making”.

Mr Cheape also detailed steps taken when the issue was first raised within the council several months ago.

At that time, he referred the matter to senior council figures, including the chief executive.

He added: “Following legal services referring matters to the executive director of the Standards Commission for Scotland for opinion, I was assured that there was no case to answer for a number of reasons and that there is no perceived breach of the code.”

Standards Commission director responds to councillor’s claim

However, Standards Commission for Scotland executive director Lorna Johnston made the unusual move of responding to Mr Cheape’s claims in The Courier.

She confirmed providing “informal advice on this matter to a council officer only”.

Ms Johnston added: “The Standards Commission has not received any formal referral from the Ethical Standards Commissioner, following an investigation and, therefore, it certainly has not “cleared” the councillor in question of “any wrongdoing”.”

The Ethical Standards Commissioner (ESC) is a separate officeholder responsible for investigating alleged breaches of the councillors’ code of conduct.

The ESC sends a report to the Standards Commission on the conclusion of any investigation.

On receipt, the Standards Commission can take no action, instruct further investigation, or decide to hold a hearing.

In response, Mr Cheape said: “Senior legal council officers sought the advices of the executive director of the Standards Commission and this was given and inferred that there was no case to answer.

“There was no formal referral to the Ethical Standards Commission and subsequently I was not/could not be exonerated.

“Easy to confuse the language here as a result,” said Mr Cheape.