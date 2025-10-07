7 homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire that are perfect for golf lovers

Tayside and Fife are home to some of the world’s most famous golf courses.

A series of famous faces and four Ryder Cup-winning professional golfers were in action last week at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta-Jones, Bill Murray, Andy Murray, and Bob MacIntyre were among the stars spotted at Kingsbarns, Carnoustie, and St Andrews.

The Courier has taken a look at seven homes in Angus, Fife and Perthshire which would be perfect for golf lovers.

Hamilton Grand, St Andrews

Address: Golf Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £2,550,000

This second-floor luxury apartment in the distinctive Hamilton Grand building overlooks the famous Old Course in St Andrews.

It also boasts stunning views of the West Sands beach.

Hamilton Grand features a 24-hour butler’s desk and a private residents’ lounge, with a rooftop terrace.

The flat’s open-plan kitchen and living room has a fireplace, a breakfast bar and access to a balcony.

Both of its bedrooms have en-suite bathrooms, with the en-suite in the master one featuring a Jacuzzi bathtub.

Hamilton Grand residents can also enjoy hospitality at The OId Course Hotel, a golf concierge, private chefs, and private parking.

Golf Place, St Andrews

Address: 5 Golf Place, St Andrews

Price: Offers over £800,000

This two-bedroom home at 5 Golf Place is again just yards from the Old Course.

The mid-terraced property is located across the road from the 18th green and has a small front garden.

On its ground floor is a kitchen and dining area, as well as a bay-fronted living room.

Upstairs, there are two spacious double bedrooms.

These include a shower room in the main suite and a separate bathroom.

Agents Thorntons, which is marketing the property, say the house is in an “enviable position” in St Andrews.

Swilcan Townhouse, St Andrews

Address: The Links, St Andrews

Price: £7,250,000

Swilcan Townhouse will overlook the famous bridge at the St Andrews Old Course and is one of four properties to be built as part of the Fairways development.

It will showcase views of the first and 18th holes, with construction likely to be completed in September 2026.

The sale is being led by Knight Frank, which describes the property as an “exquisite three-storey townhouse, seamlessly blending contemporary luxury with the historic charm of its surroundings.”

Swilcan Townhouse’s top floor also offers panoramic views.

Laich House, Gleneagles

Address: Caledonian Crescent, Auchterarder

Price: Offers over £3,750,000

Laich House is a mansion situated on one of Scotland’s most exclusive streets and overlooks the 11th green of the PGA Centenary Course at Gleneagles.

The property hosts four en-suite bedrooms, four bathrooms, five living rooms, a billiards room and a cinema room.

It also features a private gated driveway.

A spectacular entrance hallway features a wrap-around balcony and an Italian chandelier.

The mansion also has an outside terrace, an outdoor balcony and a garage.

A staircase also leads from the first floor to a viewing tower with panoramic views of the golf course.

Links Parade, Carnoustie

Address: Links Parade, Carnoustie

Price: £165,000

This modern two-bedroom flat is a stone’s throw from the famous golf links at Carnoustie.

The bright and spacious home has an open-plan kitchen and a living area.

Both bedrooms are spacious and benefit from plenty of natural light.

There is a contemporary bathroom, and the master bedroom features a modern en-suite.

The Links Parade property also boasts a golf locker, a lift, a private gated car park, and a bike shed.

Greenside, Montrose

Address: 8 Traill Drive, Montrose

Price: £380,000

Greenside is a modern and stylish detached home just a short walk from the Montrose Golf Links.

The bright three-bedroom home has a large living room, a dining kitchen, and three bathrooms.

It also boasts a private driveway, gardens with a patio and sheltered decking and a spacious garage.

The home also has a sheltered porch, wide patio doors leading to the garden, and a log-burning stove.

Victoria Road, Lundin Links

Address: Victoria Road, Lundin Links, Leven

Price: Offers over £380,000

This renovated two-bedroom home is located next door to Lundin Links Golf Course and offers stunning views of the Firth of Forth.

The property features direct access to the nearby beach, off-street parking, a garage, and attractive shared garden grounds.

It has a large inner hall which could be used as a home office or a reading nook.

There is also a modern open-plan dining kitchen with an island.

One of the double bedrooms boasts sea views and both have integrated wardrobes.

The Victoria Road home also features a shower room and a luxury four-piece suite bathroom.

According to agents Fife Properties, the home “benefits from a nicely landscaped, extensive communal garden containing an array of mature plants, shrubs, and trees providing colour throughout the seasons.”