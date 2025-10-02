Perth to Inverness trains cancelled ahead of Storm warning

Trains between Perth and Inverness have been cancelled ahead of two yellow weather warnings.

ScotRail services have been terminating at Perth on Thursday evening because of “forecasted severe weather”.

The Highland Main Line will be closed from 6pm on Friday due to the expected conditions.

ScotRail has also warned passengers that trains will not run from Stirling to Dunblane or Alloa on Friday evening.

The operator will be introducing speed restrictions across its network from 7pm.

Meanwhile, LNER services leaving London Kings Cross after 12pm will be terminated at Edinburgh.

The operator’s southbound trains will start from Edinburgh and not serve stations in Tayside, Fife and Stirling.

LNER has said it will provide affected passengers with “road transport”.

Storm Amy is set to bring winds of over 80mph to hills and coastlines in Tayside, Fife and Stirling on Friday afternoon.

A yellow warning for wind has been issued from 3pm on Friday to 11.59pm on Saturday.

Another separate yellow alert for heavy rain has also been issued in western parts of Perthshire and Stirling.

It has been issued from 12pm on Friday to 3pm on Saturday.

‘Gusts of 50-60 mph’ forecasted

The Met Office has also issued an amber warning for wind in the Highlands from 5pm on Friday to 9am on Saturday.

The warning is in place for a large part of the Highland Main Line stretching from Dalwhinnie to Inverness.

The Met Office said: “Storm Amy is expected to bring a spell of strong winds to many parts of northern and western Britain later on Friday and overnight into Saturday.

“South to south westerly winds will increase during Friday, initially in the west before extending eastwards during Friday night.

“Gusts of 50-60 mph are likely in many areas, and may reach 60-70 mph in more exposed parts.

“The very strong winds will also be accompanied by spells of heavy rain, with difficult driving conditions likely, especially for high sided vehicles on prone routes, such as crosswinds on exposed or high level routes.

“Winds will ease for most parts through Saturday afternoon.”