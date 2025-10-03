Delays on A9 near Auchterarder after two lorries crash

Drivers faced delays on the A9 near Auchterarder after a crash involving two lorries.

One lane of the southbound carriageway was closed following the collision at around 5.45am on Friday.

Traffic Scotland advised motorists to approach the scene with caution and expect delays.

The road reopened fully at 8.20am.

Heavy rescue unit sent to A9 lorry crash

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We were called to reports of a collision involving two lorries at 5.45am on Friday.

“Four appliances and a heavy rescue unit were sent to the scene at the layby on the A9 southbound at Auchterarder.

“Both drivers were out of the vehicles on arrival.

“We made the scene safe.”

Police Scotland has been approached for more information.