Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to track obstruction

Trains running between Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled due to an obstruction on the track on Friday morning.

Services running north of Dundee were halted due to an obstruction in the Dock Street tunnel.

Network Rail received a report of metal debris blocking the tunnel shortly after 6am.

Trains running between the following train stations were affected:

Edinburgh/Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Dundee

and Dundee and Arbroath/Inverness

and Perth and Arbroath/Inverurie

The line cleared at 8.20am, but some disruption is still expected.

A ScotRail spokesperson added: “Following an obstruction on the track earlier today at Dundee all lines have now reopened.

“Services are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.”

It comes as trains between Perth and Inverness have been cancelled due to Storm Amy bringing winds of over 80mph on Friday evening.