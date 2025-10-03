News Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to track obstruction The line has now reopened, but passengers are still facing delays. By Andrew Robson October 3 2025, 6:57am October 3 2025, 6:57am Share Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to track obstruction Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5344868/dundee-aberdeen-railway-closed-obstruction/ Copy Link 0 comment Disruption is expected to last until noon. Image: Mhairi Edwards/DC Thomson Trains running between Dundee and Aberdeen were cancelled due to an obstruction on the track on Friday morning. Services running north of Dundee were halted due to an obstruction in the Dock Street tunnel. Network Rail received a report of metal debris blocking the tunnel shortly after 6am. Trains running between the following train stations were affected: Edinburgh/Glasgow Queen Street and Aberdeen/Dundee Dundee and Arbroath/Inverness Perth and Arbroath/Inverurie The line cleared at 8.20am, but some disruption is still expected. A ScotRail spokesperson added: “Following an obstruction on the track earlier today at Dundee all lines have now reopened. “Services are returning to normal but some services may still be cancelled, delayed or revised.” It comes as trains between Perth and Inverness have been cancelled due to Storm Amy bringing winds of over 80mph on Friday evening.
Conversation