VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on A90 near Forfar

The A90 near Forfar was shut on Thursday night after a car caught fire on the carriageway.

The southbound road was closed for a couple of hours after the car fire late on Thursday night.

A video from the scene shows the car engulfed in flames at the side of the carriageway with police at the scene.

One driver told The Courier they were diverted off the carriageway by police just before midnight.

Crews tackle car fire on A90 near Forfar

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service said: “We received a call to a vehicle fire on the A90 at 11.21pm on Thursday.

“Two appliances from Fofar attended the incident and extinguished the blaze.

“We received the stop message at 12.19am.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 11.30pm on Thursday we were called to a report of a vehicle being on fire on the A90 near Forfar.

“Emergency services attended and the fire was extinguished. “There were no injuries.

“The fire is not being treated as suspicious.”