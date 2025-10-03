Storm Amy: Heavy rain and 80mph winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling as yellow warning issued

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Amy: Heavy rain and 80mph winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling as yellow warning issued

The Courier's live blog will keep you updated on storm disruption across the region.

By Andrew Robson
Yellow alerts are in place throughout Tayside Fife and Stirling
Yellow alerts are in place throughout the region. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Storm Amy is set to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph to Tayside, Fife and Stirling later today.

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday and Saturday.

The wind warning comes into force at 3pm on Friday and will be in place until midnight on Saturday.

A rain warning is also in place from noon until 3pm on Saturday.

Trains between Perth and Inverness have already been cancelled due to the expected conditions.

We’ll have the latest updates as Storm Amy sweeps across Tayside, Fife and Stirling – remember to refresh the page!

Send us your updates, photos and videos at livenews@thecourier.co.uk.

Latest Storm Amy disruption

The Enchanted Forest has been cancelled on Friday due to the forecast.

Operators say it is too early to tell if Saturday’s event will also be affected.

The C408 Bankfoot to Pitcairngreen road is closed at Moneydie due to a fallen tree, according to Perth and Kinross Council.

The rainfall map at 4.30pm across Tayside Fife and Stirling
The rainfall map at 4.30pm. Image: Met Office

Elsewhere, reports suggest a tree is blocking the road near Blairgowrie at Spittalfield.

SSEN is also dealing with power cuts in Callander and Dunning on Friday morning.

Further disruption is expected as the day goes on when the alerts come into force.

Sepa has also issued flood warnings for localised areas across Tayside, Dundee and Angus.

Finavon in Angus and Glen Lyon in Perthshire are subject to the warnings.

Conversation