Storm Amy: Heavy rain and 80mph winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling as yellow warning issued

Storm Amy is set to bring heavy rain and winds of up to 80mph to Tayside, Fife and Stirling later today.

It comes as the Met Office issued a yellow weather warning for Friday and Saturday.

The wind warning comes into force at 3pm on Friday and will be in place until midnight on Saturday.

A rain warning is also in place from noon until 3pm on Saturday.

Trains between Perth and Inverness have already been cancelled due to the expected conditions.

Latest Storm Amy disruption

The Enchanted Forest has been cancelled on Friday due to the forecast.

Operators say it is too early to tell if Saturday’s event will also be affected.

The C408 Bankfoot to Pitcairngreen road is closed at Moneydie due to a fallen tree, according to Perth and Kinross Council.

Elsewhere, reports suggest a tree is blocking the road near Blairgowrie at Spittalfield.

SSEN is also dealing with power cuts in Callander and Dunning on Friday morning.

Further disruption is expected as the day goes on when the alerts come into force.

Sepa has also issued flood warnings for localised areas across Tayside, Dundee and Angus.

Finavon in Angus and Glen Lyon in Perthshire are subject to the warnings.