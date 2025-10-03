Pitlochry Premier Inn: More than 50% back controversial 85-bedroom hotel plan

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Pitlochry Premier Inn: More than 50% back controversial 85-bedroom hotel plan

Whitbread has launched a proposal to convert the Acarsaid Hotel into a new Premier Inn.

By Lucy Scarlett
The Acarsaid Hotel in Pirlochry.
Plans have been lodged to convert the Acarsaid Hotel into a Premier Inn. Image: CCL Property

Plans for a new 85-bedroom Premier Inn in Pitlochry have sparked debate among locals.

Whitbread, the hospitality business that owns Premier Inn, has launched a proposal to convert the Acarsaid Hotel into a new Premier Inn.

Built in 1880, the Acarsaid Hotel building is located on Atholl Road and was put up for sale in 2023 for £1.3 million.

The proposal has divided opinions in the Highland Perthshire town, with some residents welcoming the idea and others strongly opposed.

Plans for 85-bedroom Perthshire hotel with bar and restaurant

The development is still at an early stage, with public consultation scheduled for the end of October.

A spokesperson for Whitbread said: “We are delighted to confirm that Whitbread is working with Electra Developments Ltd to redevelop the Acarsaid Hotel in Pitlochry into an 85-bedroom Premier Inn hotel.

“This hotel development, which also includes a bar and integrated restaurant, will help to broaden the choice available to those wanting affordable accommodation in this fantastic location and help address a recognised shortfall of branded hotels in Perthshire, contributing to enabling the visitor economy to reach its full potential.

The Acarsaid Hotel’s dining room. Image CCL Property

“The new hotel will bring new local employment to the area and we will be looking to recruit 20 permanent full-time roles.

“All being well, Electra Developments Ltd intends to submit a planning application for the new hotel this autumn.

Premier Inn hopes to move into the premises. Image: CCL Property.

“A community consultation will be held at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre allowing residents, workers and business owners to learn more about the proposals and provide feedback prior to submitting a planning application.

“This event will take place in the River Room of the Theatre between 12pm and 7pm on Thursday 23rd October.

“We look forward to engaging with the community and discussing how a new Premier Inn in Pitlochry will contribute to an exciting future for the town.”

Pitlochry locals debate new Premier Inn plans

Local reaction has been mixed, with many taking to social media to share their views.

Stephen Campbell created a Facebook poll that has attracted 336 votes so far.

Just over half of respondents said they supported the plans.

Stephen told The Courier he loves Pitlochry’s Victorian charm.

“Obviously the town has more to offer than just the High Street, which is the only thing a lot of visitors experience.

“I created the poll as I’m aware there is such resentment to any high street chain wanting to develop in the town.

“You just have to look when another hotel chain wanted to develop the old curling rink about 15 years ago and the opposition that brought.

Stephen’s poll has revealed mixed opinions. Image: Stephen Campbell/Facebook

“Currently, it’s Tesco and the proposed site that it will be on.

“Many locals claiming it will be the death of the current high street.”

One Facebook commenter wrote: “I think this would be a great idea! I would love to visit them more but can’t afford the hotel/Airbnb prices in Pitlochry.”

Some have been more critical of the project.

Another resident posted: “In my opinion this development has nothing to do with doing any good for the people or town of Pitlochry.

“This is purely about Whitbread/Premier Inn making profit.

“Part of the charm for visitors coming here is the history and Victorian architecture ‘olde worldly’ look that Pitlochry still has.”

Local man Chris added: “A Premier Inn will bring more visitors to the area than the Cars Acarsaid Hotel.

“These guests will be a boost to the local economy, spending money in the local shops, bars and restaurants, whilst providing employment in the town.”

Conversation