EXCLUSIVE: Dundee and Angus College chief opens up on cuts crisis and ‘frustrating’ university factor

The principal of Dundee and Angus College says the further education sector is being “strangled” by funding cuts as the institution faces axing jobs to balance the books.

Simon Hewitt also expressed his dismay at the college’s lack of parity with the crisis-hit University of Dundee during fiscal turbulence.

College staff were last week informed that cuts are likely to be made to staffing levels and course offerings in a bid to address a £2.35 million deficit.

The announcement was made on the same day an Audit Scotland report revealed the college sector has experienced a 20 per cent real-terms cut in funding over the last five years.

It also said the college workforce across Scotland shrank by more than seven per cent in 2023/24 as savings were sought through voluntary severance schemes.

‘We are strangled by the funding system’

In an interview with The Courier, Mr Hewitt spoke of the impact the funding reduction is having on Dundee and Angus College, which is looking to save £2.5m this financial year.

Alongside him were Unison reps Hazel Coutts and Richard Gordon, as well as EIS (The Educational Institute of Scotland) branch chair Stephen Oakley, all three of whom work at the college.

It was a show of unity as former student Mr Hewitt made an unprecedented rallying cry over the institution’s future.

He says Dundee and Angus College, and the wider sector, is reaching breaking point due to the real-terms cuts.

Mr Hewitt said: “We have a good structure and good people around us. We have vision and we know what we need to do. It works.

“But the frustration for us is we are strangled by a funding system that won’t let us innovate, be different, go forward and actually provide.

“That, for me as a principal, is immensely frustrating.

“I have sat in so many conversations and been of national discussions where we are heard, but we are quite clearly told that there are other pressing priorities.

“The reality is there’s a finite pot. However, I still maintain that how that finite pot is being used is not being used to the best effect.”

He added: “There are a range of different factors in there but the core point is that funding, core funding, hasn’t kept up with costs.

“When you look at the 20 per cent real-terms cut, that’s one pound in every five out in five years while still trying to support the region and give students the best service.

“There comes a breaking point and I think the sector is not far off that just now.”

The events at Dundee and Angus College represent the second financial crisis to hit the city’s education institutions.

Last November, Dundee University was left on the brink of collapse due to a £35m black hole and the fallout has led to job cuts, Holyrood hearings and an exodus of senior staff including principal Iain Gillespie and interim successor Shane O’Neill.

The Scottish Government has so far committed to a multi-million bailout of more than £60m.

Mr Hewitt said: “Why is it that a student who’s studying for an HNC (Higher National Certificate) at college gets funded less than studying the first year at university when it’s the same level?

“There is an anger now that the college isn’t valued.

“You look across the city and some of the money that’s been poured into another institution [University of Dundee].

“I think for us it’s it can be quite frustrating in that sense and it’s that whole thing about parity across colleges and universities.”

Mr Gordon, who works as a lecturer in cyber security, opened up on the struggles facing staff.

He said: “It’s coming to the stage where there’s a worry for the long-term future of the colleges.

“That is a worry for local people and families – everyone is involved with that.

“Having to constantly juggle cuts with the pressures of being able to deliver the courses and digital transformation is becoming an increasing struggle.

“People look around and feel when these cuts happen there’s going to be more work for those that are still staying and that needs to end.”

Range of cuts proposed by D&A College

The Dundee and Angus College savings proposal could see a restructuring of the finance team and a reduction in the marketing capacity.

The Helping Hands Nursery at the Arbroath campus may also be wound down and dance provision at the college could end.

This, EIS rep Mr Oakley says, is having an impact on the morale of staff.

“Prior to the savings paper, we had a great entry into the new academic year”, he explained.

“Inevitably, things like this change people’s thinking about what we’re doing, how we do it and why we do it.

“I think it will have a significant impact over the period of time that this will go on and it will be damaging to what we do and how we deliver.

“If we keep cutting, what will be left?”

Ms Coutts added: “In terms of our members and our staff members, the level of human suffering – the anxiety and sickness – all that is going to increase with this, with the extra pressure.

“It does feel like a wrecking ball has gone through.”

What is the Scottish Government saying?

Speaking to The Courier on Saturday, First Minister John Swinney said that despite “enormous pressure” on public finances, the budget for colleges increased by 2.6 per cent this year.

He said: “It’s important that we have good and strong support for college finances, to enable colleges to deliver the important work that’s necessary.

“There are different economic opportunities that colleges need to deliver for, so it’s vital that colleges remain constantly engaged with their local economies to identify what skills are required and how can we best use the resources available to maximum effect.”

But Scottish Conservative education spokesman Miles Briggs says the sector is an “afterthought for SNP ministers”.

He said: “As the principal at Dundee and Angus College warned, the sector is close to breaking point, with hundreds of staff facing the chop.

“John Swinney must stop with the tired talking points and act now to properly fund and support our colleges before it’s too late.”