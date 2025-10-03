Man, 39, ‘seriously’ injured after off-road bike crash in Leslie

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Man, 39, ‘seriously’ injured after off-road bike crash in Leslie

The injured man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

By Neil Henderson
Paterson Park in Leslie.
The motorbike crash happened on Patterson Park in Leslie. Image: Google Street View

A police probe has been launched after a man was seriously injured in an off-road motorbike crash in Leslie.

Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, were called to Paterson Park at 2.35pm on Thursday.

A 39-year-old man had been riding a black and green Stomp off-road bike on the road when it crashed.

The injured man was given medical attention at the scene before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee.

His condition is described as “serious”.

Road policing officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in or around Paterson Park in Leslie at the time to come forward.

Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: “An investigation into this crash is underway and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us.

“Perhaps you passed or saw this bike prior to the collision?

“If you have dash cam, it may have captured images which could assist with our ongoing enquiries.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1903 of October 2.

More from News

Yellow alerts are in place throughout Tayside Fife and Stirling
Storm Amy: Heavy rain and 80mph winds set to batter Tayside, Fife and Stirling…
Alistair Langlands
Railway enthusiast from Dundee who travelled to Yorkshire to abuse children is jailed for…
Enchanted Forest 2025.
Enchanted Forest organiser cancels Friday event as Storm Amy approaches
Falkirk Sheriff Court
Stirling farmer's death included in working from height court fatal accident inquiry
The road was closed after the car caught fire on the A90 near Forfar
VIDEO: Car engulfed in flames on A90 near Forfar
Two weather warnings are in place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Storm Amy weather warnings: How and when Tayside, Fife and Stirling will be affected
Dundee train dsruption is expected to last until noon.
Dundee to Aberdeen railway line closed due to track obstruction
Police at the scene of the lorry crash on the A9.
Delays on A9 near Auchterarder after two lorries crash
Carnoustie councillor David Cheape. Image: Paul Reid
Standards Commission refutes Angus councillor’s claims over crematorium appeal email row
4
Dundee City Council Chambers. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
EXCLUSIVE: Number of watchdog complaints about Tayside, Fife and Stirling councillors in last five…
6

Conversation