News Man, 39, 'seriously' injured after off-road bike crash in Leslie The injured man was rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. By Neil Henderson October 3 2025, 10:51am October 3 2025, 10:51am The motorbike crash happened on Patterson Park in Leslie. Image: Google Street View A police probe has been launched after a man was seriously injured in an off-road motorbike crash in Leslie. Emergency crews, including police and paramedics, were called to Paterson Park at 2.35pm on Thursday. A 39-year-old man had been riding a black and green Stomp off-road bike on the road when it crashed. The injured man was given medical attention at the scene before being rushed to Ninewells Hospital in Dundee. His condition is described as "serious". Road policing officers are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash or was in or around Paterson Park in Leslie at the time to come forward. Sergeant Lee Walkingshaw said: "An investigation into this crash is underway and I am appealing to anyone who was in the area around the time of the incident to contact us. "Perhaps you passed or saw this bike prior to the collision? "If you have dash cam, it may have captured images which could assist with our ongoing enquiries." Anyone with information is asked to contact Police Scotland through 101, quoting incident number 1903 of October 2.
