Enchanted Forest organiser cancels Friday event as Storm Amy approaches

The organiser of Enchanted Forest has cancelled Friday’s event as Storm Amy approaches the area.

The announcement was made on the Pitlochry event’s Facebook page just after 10am on Friday.

The statement said: “Our operations team met on site this morning to assess the site conditions in light of Storm Amy and the various weather warnings.

“In the interest of public safety, they have affirmed that it is not safe for the show to go ahead this evening.”

The organiser has informed ticketholders that they will be contacted within 24 hours with an option to move their tickets to another event.

Refunds will also be available.

The statement continued: “Please note, we are as yet unable to confirm if any future dates are cancelled so please check our website on the morning you are due to attend for updates relating to that day.

“At present there is insufficient information available to make an informed decision about tomorrow night’s show.

“We will continue to monitor the weather and forecasts.

“We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”

The Met Office has issued two yellow weather warnings across Tayside for Friday and Saturday.

Strong winds and heavy rain are forecast for northern and western parts of the UK.

The Highland Main Line – linking Perth to Inverness – is closed until 6pm due to the expected conditions.