Full details of Stirling’s new glass wheelie bins as date and area of rollout revealed

New glass recycling wheelie bins will be delivered to Stirling households over the coming weeks.

Around 41,000 will be delivered across Stirlingshire in the run-up to Christmas.

The bins, which will be black with purple lids, will be replacing the current blue glass box.

Here is everything you need to know about the new bins.

What is the capacity of the bins?

The bins have a capacity of 140 litres.

When will my bin arrive?

The new bins will be delivered in the weeks running up to Christmas.

Cowie is set to receive them first, with the delivery taking place on Wednesday October 8.

Letters will be sent to Stirling Council residents with further details.

Flatted properties will receive a communal allocation based on need.

Stirling city centre residents who currently use purple sacks or communal bin hubs should continue to use the existing glass recycling sites.

When will my glass recycling be collected?

There will be no change to collection frequencies (every four weeks) until January 5 2026.

After this date, they will be picked up every eight weeks.

New collection dates will be issued via letter and can also be checked on the Stirling Council website.

What should I do with my glass collection box?

The old 55-litre glass collection boxes can be put beside the new bins on their next scheduled collection date and will be recycled.

If residents wish, they can keep the box, but waste services will no longer uplift these.

Does the new system work any differently?

Glass recycling will work exactly the same, with the only difference being that items will go in the new bin rather than the box.

The bin should be put out by 7am on collection day.

Glass bottles and jars can be recycled. They should be washed with lids removed.

It cannot be used for light bulbs, window panes, broken glass or mirrors.

Assisted collections will continue as normal.

How much have these bins cost?

The new glass collection bins cost £845,000.

This was funded by the UK Government’s extended producer responsibility scheme.

Why has Stirling Council introduced this?

Stirling Council recently conducted a review of glass recycling.

The local authority says the new system will “lead to improvements in the collection service for residents” as there will be 17% more space annually.

In addition, it is estimated there will be annual savings of around £300,000.

Councillor Jen Preston, convener of the environment, transport and net zero committee, said: “The new wheeled bins take up the same footprint as the existing boxes and the 140-litre volume provides an additional 17 per cent capacity for residents to recycle glass.

“The bins will make it easier for the public to present their glass for recycling, removing the need for boxes to be lifted and carried to the kerbside.

“This will also benefit our waste services team through reduced manual handling and avoiding tipping boxes into the vehicles, which can be a risk to health and safety.

“We thank residents for their help in implementing the new system and they will also continue to benefit from the availability of our 26 glass recycling sites across the Stirling area.”

