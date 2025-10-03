Full details of Stirling’s new glass wheelie bins as date and area of rollout revealed

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Full details of Stirling’s new glass wheelie bins as date and area of rollout revealed

The Courier gives you everything you need to know about Stirling Council's new glass bins. 

By Isla Glen
Stirling Council wheelie bins.
Stirling Council will introduce new glass wheelie bins. Image: Isla Glen/DC Thomson

New glass recycling wheelie bins will be delivered to Stirling households over the coming weeks.

Around 41,000 will be delivered across Stirlingshire in the run-up to Christmas.

The bins, which will be black with purple lids, will be replacing the current blue glass box.

Here is everything you need to know about the new bins.

What is the capacity of the bins?

The bins have a capacity of 140 litres.

When will my bin arrive?

The new bins will be delivered in the weeks running up to Christmas.

Cowie is set to receive them first, with the delivery taking place on Wednesday October 8.

Letters will be sent to Stirling Council residents with further details.

Flatted properties will receive a communal allocation based on need.

Stirling city centre residents who currently use purple sacks or communal bin hubs should continue to use the existing glass recycling sites.

How the new bins will look. Image: Stirling Council

When will my glass recycling be collected?

There will be no change to collection frequencies (every four weeks) until January 5 2026.

After this date, they will be picked up every eight weeks.

New collection dates will be issued via letter and can also be checked on the Stirling Council website.

What should I do with my glass collection box?

The old 55-litre glass collection boxes can be put beside the new bins on their next scheduled collection date and will be recycled.

If residents wish, they can keep the box, but waste services will no longer uplift these.

Does the new system work any differently?

Glass recycling will work exactly the same, with the only difference being that items will go in the new bin rather than the box.

The bin should be put out by 7am on collection day.

The current glass boxes. Image: DC Thomson

Glass bottles and jars can be recycled. They should be washed with lids removed.

It cannot be used for light bulbs, window panes, broken glass or mirrors.

Assisted collections will continue as normal.

How much have these bins cost?

The new glass collection bins cost £845,000.

This was funded by the UK Government’s extended producer responsibility scheme.

Why has Stirling Council introduced this?

Stirling Council recently conducted a review of glass recycling.

The local authority says the new system will “lead to improvements in the collection service for residents” as there will be 17% more space annually.

In addition, it is estimated there will be annual savings of around £300,000.

Councillor Jen Preston. Image: Stirling Council

Councillor Jen Preston, convener of the environment, transport and net zero committee, said: “The new wheeled bins take up the same footprint as the existing boxes and the 140-litre volume provides an additional 17 per cent capacity for residents to recycle glass.

“The bins will make it easier for the public to present their glass for recycling, removing the need for boxes to be lifted and carried to the kerbside.

“This will also benefit our waste services team through reduced manual handling and avoiding tipping boxes into the vehicles, which can be a risk to health and safety.

“We thank residents for their help in implementing the new system and they will also continue to benefit from the availability of our 26 glass recycling sites across the Stirling area.”

