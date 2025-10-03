BREAKING: Dundee and Angus College reveals plans to axe jobs as it grapples with deficit

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
BREAKING: Dundee and Angus College reveals plans to axe jobs as it grapples with deficit

By Laura Devlin
D&A College Kingsway Campus.
Dundee and Angus College has revealed plans to axe jobs and consolidate departments as it grapples with a multi-million pound deficit.

The college is looking to save £2.5m this financial year in a bid to address a £2.35m deficit.

To achieve this, a range of cost-saving measures have been proposed, including reducing the number of full-time equivalent positions.

A proposal document drafted by D&A College, seen by The Courier, outlines a raft of changes that could be made to support services.

These include:

  • Removing one member of the senior leadership team and absorbing duties into existing capacity. The consolidation of other senior roles already progressed.
  • Catering: Moving to term-time contracts, reducing summer provision – saving £125k.
  • Digital Services: Restructuring roles, introducing digital hubs – saving £165k.
Dundee & Angus College is facing a raft of cuts. Image: Supplied.
  • Finance: Restructuring of team – saving £65k.
  • Estates: Streamlining of team – saving £29k.
  • Nursery: Proposal to wind down Helping Hands Nursery (Arbroath) by July 2026 – saving £96k annually.
  • Marketing: Reducing marketing capacity – saving £65k.
  • Student Services: Reducing School-College Partnership (SCP) support linked to
    school-leaver and careers provision – saving £212k.

Courses will be scrapped

Dundee and Angus College is also looking to introduce sweeping changes to their curriculum offering, including further consolidation across departments.

Key proposals include:

  • Streamlining School-College Partnership (SCP) offer (fewer NPAs, Skills
    for Work, Foundation Apprenticeships).
  • Ending part-time National Qualifications delivery by 2026/27.
  • Reducing some January-start programmes across multiple subject areas.
  • Finishing Dance provision (retaining Acting/Performance).
  • Withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath – discontinuing FE Sport
    provision there and moving to Gardyne.
  • Combined proposed curriculum savings: c. £1.1m+ annually (through FTE
    reductions and estate cost savings).

Scottish college sector funding cuts

In August, the Courier revealed D&A College had been given a 2.84% teaching budget increase for 2025/26, but student support funding allocation has stagnated.

An Audit Scotland report published yesterday also revealed that college sector has experienced a 20% real terms cut in funding over the last five years.

Dundee and Angus College principal Simon Hewitt. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson.

It also revealed that the college workforce across Scotland shrank by over 7% in 2023/24 as savings were sought through voluntary severance schemes.

Speaking to The Courier about the proposed cuts, college principal Simon Hewitt said they were a result of the continued funding crisis.

He said “There are a range of different factors in there but the core point is that funding, core funding hasn’t kept up with costs.

“When you look at the 20% real-terms cut, that’s one pound in every five out in five years while still trying to support the region and give students the best service.

“(There) comes a breaking point and I think the sector is not far off that just now.”

Conversation