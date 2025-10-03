BREAKING: Dundee and Angus College reveals plans to axe jobs as it grapples with deficit

Dundee and Angus College has revealed plans to axe jobs and consolidate departments as it grapples with a multi-million pound deficit.

The college is looking to save £2.5m this financial year in a bid to address a £2.35m deficit.

To achieve this, a range of cost-saving measures have been proposed, including reducing the number of full-time equivalent positions.

A proposal document drafted by D&A College, seen by The Courier, outlines a raft of changes that could be made to support services.

These include:

Removing one member of the senior leadership team and absorbing duties into existing capacity. The consolidation of other senior roles already progressed.

Catering: Moving to term-time contracts, reducing summer provision – saving £125k.

Digital Services: Restructuring roles, introducing digital hubs – saving £165k.

Finance: Restructuring of team – saving £65k.

Estates: Streamlining of team – saving £29k.

Nursery: Proposal to wind down Helping Hands Nursery (Arbroath) by July 2026 – saving £96k annually.

Marketing: Reducing marketing capacity – saving £65k.

Student Services: Reducing School-College Partnership (SCP) support linked to

school-leaver and careers provision – saving £212k.

Courses will be scrapped

Dundee and Angus College is also looking to introduce sweeping changes to their curriculum offering, including further consolidation across departments.

Key proposals include:

Streamlining School-College Partnership (SCP) offer (fewer NPAs, Skills

for Work, Foundation Apprenticeships).

for Work, Foundation Apprenticeships). Ending part-time National Qualifications delivery by 2026/27.

Reducing some January-start programmes across multiple subject areas.

Finishing Dance provision (retaining Acting/Performance).

Withdrawing from Saltire Centre in Arbroath – discontinuing FE Sport

provision there and moving to Gardyne.

provision there and moving to Gardyne. Combined proposed curriculum savings: c. £1.1m+ annually (through FTE

reductions and estate cost savings).

Scottish college sector funding cuts

In August, the Courier revealed D&A College had been given a 2.84% teaching budget increase for 2025/26, but student support funding allocation has stagnated.

An Audit Scotland report published yesterday also revealed that college sector has experienced a 20% real terms cut in funding over the last five years.

It also revealed that the college workforce across Scotland shrank by over 7% in 2023/24 as savings were sought through voluntary severance schemes.

Speaking to The Courier about the proposed cuts, college principal Simon Hewitt said they were a result of the continued funding crisis.

He said “There are a range of different factors in there but the core point is that funding, core funding hasn’t kept up with costs.

“When you look at the 20% real-terms cut, that’s one pound in every five out in five years while still trying to support the region and give students the best service.

“(There) comes a breaking point and I think the sector is not far off that just now.”