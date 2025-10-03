EXCLUSIVE: Piers Morgan reveals favourite St Andrews restaurants as he reveals plans for more ‘carousing’

TV star Piers Morgan declared he is planning plenty of “carousing” this weekend as he revealed his favourite St Andrews restaurants.

The 60-year-old broadcaster is in town for the annual Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He told The Courier playing the Old Course is “slightly insane”.

Nevertheless, he is loving the atmosphere and the reaction of crowds watching the four-day pro-am competition.

Morgan, who plays off a 16 handicap, is teamed up with professional partner Matthew Jordan, with the pair in second place after day one.

After sinking his final putt on the 18th, the broadcaster declared it the best round of golf of his life.

And he told The Courier: “It’s the greatest golf course in the world.

“It’s the home of golf and where it all began.”

‘Fantastic’ St Andrews restaurants with more carousing to come

Morgan has played at the Dunhill several times now.

And in the evening, he and his fellow celebrity golfers like to “hit all the St Andrews hotspots”.

He said: “The Seafood Ristorante over there by the aquarium is excellent.

“It has the best seafood in the world.

“I was also at Little Italy the other night, a great family-run restaurant.

“It was a fantastic meal with some lovely wine.”

Morgan hopes to make it along to Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s sports bar at the New Picture House, which opened on Wednesday.

“It looks great and we’ll probably give it a try,” he said.

“You can expect a lot more carousing from me over the weekend.”

‘Surreal and insane experience’

Despite his outspoken and often controversial personality, Morgan enjoys interacting with Dunhill spectators.

He spent some time chatting and posing for pictures with fans.

And he was even self-deprecating about his golfing ability before his first round.

Asked which was the more nerve-racking, a round at the Old Course or interviewing US President Donald Trump, he replied: “The thing with President Trump is you never know quite what’s going to happen.

“Whereas, here, with golf, you know exactly what’s going to happen and that’s the sad reality of it.”

Afterwards, he told The Courier: “Playing at the Old Course is a slightly insane experience for an amateur.

“I played a nice shot on the 18th green and to have everyone clapping in the same place they clapped Tiger Woods is very surreal.

“But it’s the best feeling and a real privilege.”