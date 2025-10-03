EXCLUSIVE: Piers Morgan reveals favourite St Andrews restaurants as he reveals plans for more ‘carousing’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
EXCLUSIVE: Piers Morgan reveals favourite St Andrews restaurants as he reveals plans for more ‘carousing’

The TV star spoke to The Courier after his first round at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

Piers Morgan poses with fans on day one of the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship in St Andrews
Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

TV star Piers Morgan declared he is planning plenty of “carousing” this weekend as he revealed his favourite St Andrews restaurants.

The 60-year-old broadcaster is in town for the annual Alfred Dunhill Links Championship.

He told The Courier playing the Old Course is “slightly insane”.

Piers Morgan playing the Old Course in St Andrews
Image: Piers Morgan/Instagram

Nevertheless, he is loving the atmosphere and the reaction of crowds watching the four-day pro-am competition.

Morgan, who plays off a 16 handicap, is teamed up with professional partner Matthew Jordan, with the pair in second place after day one.

After sinking his final putt on the 18th, the broadcaster declared it the best round of golf of his life.

And he told The Courier: “It’s the greatest golf course in the world.

“It’s the home of golf and where it all began.”

‘Fantastic’ St Andrews restaurants with more carousing to come

Morgan has played at the Dunhill several times now.

And in the evening, he and his fellow celebrity golfers like to “hit all the St Andrews hotspots”.

He said: “The Seafood Ristorante over there by the aquarium is excellent.

“It has the best seafood in the world.

Piers Morgan at the Old Course in St Andrews
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

“I was also at Little Italy the other night, a great family-run restaurant.

“It was a fantastic meal with some lovely wine.”

Morgan hopes to make it along to Tiger Woods and Justin Timberlake’s sports bar at the New Picture House, which opened on Wednesday.

“It looks great and we’ll probably give it a try,” he said.

“You can expect a lot more carousing from me over the weekend.”

‘Surreal and insane experience’

Despite his outspoken and often controversial personality, Morgan enjoys interacting with Dunhill spectators.

He spent some time chatting and posing for pictures with fans.

And he was even self-deprecating about his golfing ability before his first round.

Piers Morgan poses for a selfie with a fan at the Old Course in St Andrews
Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

Asked which was the more nerve-racking, a round at the Old Course or interviewing US President Donald Trump, he replied: “The thing with President Trump is you never know quite what’s going to happen.

“Whereas, here, with golf, you know exactly what’s going to happen and that’s the sad reality of it.”

Afterwards, he told The Courier: “Playing at the Old Course is a slightly insane experience for an amateur.

“I played a nice shot on the 18th green and to have everyone clapping in the same place they clapped Tiger Woods is very surreal.

“But it’s the best feeling and a real privilege.”

