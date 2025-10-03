Bridge of Allan road closure causing bus and lorry chaos on residential street

A Bridge of Allan road closure is causing congestion and delays on a residential street, according to locals.

Fountain Road has been temporarily shut since September 26 to allow for a sewer connection and the widening of the entrance to Fountain Road car park.

The works are related to the demolition and rebuild of the town’s Co-op supermarket, which is currently ongoing.

Fountain Road is due to reopen next week, on October 10.

Stirling Council’s official diversion route redirects drivers up Melville Place, which runs parallel to Fountain Road, on its east side.

However, some motorists are choosing to take alternative routes.

Car park closures exacerbating issue

On Thursday, a Citylink coach became stuck after attempting to turn up Union Street, to the west.

Local resident Gav Macneill, who took a photograph of the bus, says lorries and other heavy vehicles attempting the same manoeuvre have also encountered issues.

He told The Courier that the closure of both the Co-op and Allan Centre car parks has prompted more on-street parking, making some narrower streets difficult for larger vehicles to navigate.

Mr Macneill said: “Since Fountain Road has been closed, I’ve had multiple large HGVs, buses and tractors stuck on the road outside my house.

“With the car park at the Co-op and Allan Centre closed also, people are parking all over the surrounding area, and large vehicles can’t get through.

“The bus in the photo was stuck for around 20 minutes, which backed up down Fountain Road and blocked all routes through the village.”

A Citylink spokesperson said: “Safety is always our first priority.

“We have no reports of an incident in Bridge of Allan. However, we are checking with our subcontractors.

“Some of our vehicles were diverted due to a road traffic accident on the southbound A9 which caused disruption in the area, and our main objective, as always in such circumstances, was to keep passengers moving and minimise delays to their journey.”

Stirling Council did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

