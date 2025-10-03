Bridge of Allan road closure causing bus and lorry chaos on residential street

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Bridge of Allan road closure causing bus and lorry chaos on residential street

Some drivers are choosing alternative routes unsuitable for their vehicles.

By Alex Watson
A Citylink bus became stuck on Union Street yesterday after choosing an inappropriate diversion. Image: Gav Macneill
A Bridge of Allan road closure is causing congestion and delays on a residential street, according to locals.

Fountain Road has been temporarily shut since September 26 to allow for a sewer connection and the widening of the entrance to Fountain Road car park.

The works are related to the demolition and rebuild of the town’s Co-op supermarket, which is currently ongoing.

Fountain Road is due to reopen next week, on October 10.

Stirling Council’s official diversion route redirects drivers up Melville Place, which runs parallel to Fountain Road, on its east side.

However, some motorists are choosing to take alternative routes.

Car park closures exacerbating issue

On Thursday, a Citylink coach became stuck after attempting to turn up Union Street, to the west.

Local resident Gav Macneill, who took a photograph of the bus, says lorries and other heavy vehicles attempting the same manoeuvre have also encountered issues.

He told The Courier that the closure of both the Co-op and Allan Centre car parks has prompted more on-street parking, making some narrower streets difficult for larger vehicles to navigate.

The right turn from Keir Street onto Union Street proved too tight for this coach. Image: Gav Macneill

Mr Macneill said: “Since Fountain Road has been closed, I’ve had multiple large HGVs, buses and tractors stuck on the road outside my house.

“With the car park at the Co-op and Allan Centre closed also, people are parking all over the surrounding area, and large vehicles can’t get through.

“The bus in the photo was stuck for around 20 minutes, which backed up down Fountain Road and blocked all routes through the village.”

A Citylink spokesperson said: “Safety is always our first priority.

“We have no reports of an incident in Bridge of Allan. However, we are checking with our subcontractors.

“Some of our vehicles were diverted due to a road traffic accident on the southbound A9 which caused disruption in the area, and our main objective, as always in such circumstances, was to keep passengers moving and minimise delays to their journey.”

Stirling Council did not respond to The Courier’s request for comment.

