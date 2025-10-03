Firefighters honour dedicated Brechin colleague Harry Angus at funeral of popular 51-year-old

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Firefighters honour dedicated Brechin colleague Harry Angus at funeral of popular 51-year-old

Tributes have poured in for the decorated officer after a fire service career of almost 30 years and unwavering commitment to local community clubs.

By Graham Brown
An appliance from Brechin fire station was part of the cortege for Harry Angus. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson
Firefighters formed a guard of honour for their dedicated colleague Harry Angus as Brechin said a final farewell to the popular figure.

On Friday, mourners packed Gardner Memorial Church for the funeral of the 51-year-old following his passing last month.

A piper led the cortege down Southesk Street to the kirk door, followed by a fire appliance from the town station.

Uniformed friends of the father-of-two flanked the arrival of Harry’s coffin, bearing his firefighter’s helmet.

Brechin volunteer firefighter Harry Angus.
Harry Angus was a hugely respected member of Brechin Community Fire Station. Image: Supplied

Harry joined the former Tayside Fire Brigade as part of the retained Brechin crew in March 1998.

Across his career of almost 30 years, Harry was called out to numerous incidents.

In the wake of his passing, Brechin Community Fire Station colleagues spoke of the great loss of their friend.

“Harry was always one of the first to volunteer for community events, one of the first in the door for incidents and maintained the highest level of availability throughout his time in the fire service,” they said.

“Throughout Harry’s career, his pride for his role in the fire service was evident to all who knew him.”

Commendation for role during Storm Babet

SFRS recognition during his time in the service included a long service award and a commendation for his part in the major emergency response when Storm Babet struck Brechin in 2023.

Brechin firefighter Harry Angus
Brechin firefighter Harry Angus receiving a long service award from retired SFRS chief officer Ross Haggart. Image: Supplied

On the weekend of his death on September 19, Harry was honoured by sporting clubs which he had strong ties to.

Those included Brechin City, where he was a loyal supporter and had helped his late father, Harry Snr, when he was kitman at The Glebe.

A minute’s applause was held at the ground, as well as at matches involving Brechin City Youths, Brechin Amateurs and Brechin Vics.

Harry worked for more than 23 years with Arbroath-based painting and decorating firm Angus Dec. The company hailed him a “skilled and conscientious employee” throughout his time with them.

Deputy Provost’s tribute to Harry Angus

Angus Deputy Provost and Brechin councillor Jill Scott led a tribute to Harry at the opening of Thursday’s full meeting of Angus Council.

She said he had “served the community with courage, dedication and compassion.”

“Throughout his years as a firefighter in Brechin and the surrounding area, Harry showed an unwavering commitment to protecting others, often putting himself in harm’s way to keep our community safe.

“Beyond his professional duties, he gave generously of his time through voluntary work with Brechin City as a young lad and later as a coach of Brechin City Youths. Then latterly as a coach and administrator of Brechin City Amateurs.

“Harry also volunteered at Brechin Cricket Club, having been a keen cricketer in his youth.

“He gave his time freely, touched the lives of so many and helped strengthen the bonds within our community.

“Harry will be remembered not only for his bravery and professionalism, but also his kindness, humility, and tireless spirit of service.

Funeral of Brechin firefighter Harry Angus.
Firefighters form an honour guard at the church door in Brechin. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

“His legacy lives on in the people he helped, the lives he saved, and the community he helped build.”

“On behalf of Angus Council and the residents of Brechin, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Harry’s son Aaron, daughter Rebekah, partner Nichola and her children, his parents, wider family, friends, and colleagues.

“We honour his memory and thank him for a life of service that will not be forgotten,” she said.

Conversation