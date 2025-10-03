Firefighters honour dedicated Brechin colleague Harry Angus at funeral of popular 51-year-old

Firefighters formed a guard of honour for their dedicated colleague Harry Angus as Brechin said a final farewell to the popular figure.

On Friday, mourners packed Gardner Memorial Church for the funeral of the 51-year-old following his passing last month.

A piper led the cortege down Southesk Street to the kirk door, followed by a fire appliance from the town station.

Uniformed friends of the father-of-two flanked the arrival of Harry’s coffin, bearing his firefighter’s helmet.

Harry joined the former Tayside Fire Brigade as part of the retained Brechin crew in March 1998.

Across his career of almost 30 years, Harry was called out to numerous incidents.

In the wake of his passing, Brechin Community Fire Station colleagues spoke of the great loss of their friend.

“Harry was always one of the first to volunteer for community events, one of the first in the door for incidents and maintained the highest level of availability throughout his time in the fire service,” they said.

“Throughout Harry’s career, his pride for his role in the fire service was evident to all who knew him.”

Commendation for role during Storm Babet

SFRS recognition during his time in the service included a long service award and a commendation for his part in the major emergency response when Storm Babet struck Brechin in 2023.

On the weekend of his death on September 19, Harry was honoured by sporting clubs which he had strong ties to.

Those included Brechin City, where he was a loyal supporter and had helped his late father, Harry Snr, when he was kitman at The Glebe.

A minute’s applause was held at the ground, as well as at matches involving Brechin City Youths, Brechin Amateurs and Brechin Vics.

Harry worked for more than 23 years with Arbroath-based painting and decorating firm Angus Dec. The company hailed him a “skilled and conscientious employee” throughout his time with them.

Deputy Provost’s tribute to Harry Angus

Angus Deputy Provost and Brechin councillor Jill Scott led a tribute to Harry at the opening of Thursday’s full meeting of Angus Council.

She said he had “served the community with courage, dedication and compassion.”

“Throughout his years as a firefighter in Brechin and the surrounding area, Harry showed an unwavering commitment to protecting others, often putting himself in harm’s way to keep our community safe.

“Beyond his professional duties, he gave generously of his time through voluntary work with Brechin City as a young lad and later as a coach of Brechin City Youths. Then latterly as a coach and administrator of Brechin City Amateurs.

“Harry also volunteered at Brechin Cricket Club, having been a keen cricketer in his youth.

“He gave his time freely, touched the lives of so many and helped strengthen the bonds within our community.

“Harry will be remembered not only for his bravery and professionalism, but also his kindness, humility, and tireless spirit of service.

“His legacy lives on in the people he helped, the lives he saved, and the community he helped build.”

“On behalf of Angus Council and the residents of Brechin, we extend our heartfelt condolences to Harry’s son Aaron, daughter Rebekah, partner Nichola and her children, his parents, wider family, friends, and colleagues.

“We honour his memory and thank him for a life of service that will not be forgotten,” she said.