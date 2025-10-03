Stagecoach warns Tayport bus users about upcoming disruption

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Stagecoach warns Tayport bus users about upcoming disruption

There will be no direct bus services between 9am and 4pm for four days later this month.

By Finn Nixon
A Stagecoach bus.
Tayport bus passengers have been warned to expect disruption later this month. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

Stagecoach has announced it will not operate several scheduled buses between Tayport and Dundee for four days due to a road closure.

The changes will be in place between 9am and 4pm from October 13 to October 17.

William Street in Tayport will be closed on these dates to allow Scottish Water to carry out works.

Stagecoach’s 42 service from Glenrothes to Dundee will not stop at  Tayport during these hours and will instead be diverted via the Forgan Roundabout.

William Street in Tayport will be closed for Scottish Water works. Image: Google Street View

Service 42A from St Andrews to Dundee will go as far as the Shanwell turning circle in the south of the town before heading back to Leuchars.

Passengers will then have to catch a 99 bus to continue to Dundee or St Andrews.

The MD17 service to Madras College in St Andrews will not operate.

Busy Tayport road to close

The stretch of the B945 will be closed from the junction with Reform Street to 14 William Street between 9am and 4pm.

Fife Council has said emergency services and residents will still have access.

Victoria Road will also be shut between William Street and Dougall Street between 8am and 5pm from October 13 to October 16.

Stagecoach says tickets for its services will be accepted on Moffat & Williamson services and vice versa.

It has not been confirmed how Moffat & Williamson services will be affected by the road closure.

The disruption follows an outcry over proposed changes to Stagecoach services in Tayport.

The operator has proposed a major shake-up of the 42 and 42A services from December.

These changes would see 42 and 42A services operate between Dundee and Tayport only, cutting direct services to Cupar and St Andrews.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition against the changes.

A public meeting is also due to take place at the Dolphin Centre on Friday evening.

