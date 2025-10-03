Stagecoach warns Tayport bus users about upcoming disruption

Stagecoach has announced it will not operate several scheduled buses between Tayport and Dundee for four days due to a road closure.

The changes will be in place between 9am and 4pm from October 13 to October 17.

William Street in Tayport will be closed on these dates to allow Scottish Water to carry out works.

Stagecoach’s 42 service from Glenrothes to Dundee will not stop at Tayport during these hours and will instead be diverted via the Forgan Roundabout.

Service 42A from St Andrews to Dundee will go as far as the Shanwell turning circle in the south of the town before heading back to Leuchars.

Passengers will then have to catch a 99 bus to continue to Dundee or St Andrews.

The MD17 service to Madras College in St Andrews will not operate.

Busy Tayport road to close

The stretch of the B945 will be closed from the junction with Reform Street to 14 William Street between 9am and 4pm.

Fife Council has said emergency services and residents will still have access.

Victoria Road will also be shut between William Street and Dougall Street between 8am and 5pm from October 13 to October 16.

Stagecoach says tickets for its services will be accepted on Moffat & Williamson services and vice versa.

It has not been confirmed how Moffat & Williamson services will be affected by the road closure.

The disruption follows an outcry over proposed changes to Stagecoach services in Tayport.

The operator has proposed a major shake-up of the 42 and 42A services from December.

These changes would see 42 and 42A services operate between Dundee and Tayport only, cutting direct services to Cupar and St Andrews.

Hundreds of people have signed a petition against the changes.

A public meeting is also due to take place at the Dolphin Centre on Friday evening.