Police van damaged in crash on busy Dundee street

The collision happened on Victoria Road at around 10am on Thursday.

By James Simpson & Andrew Robson
Police at Victoria Road in Dundee.
Police were called to Victoria Road, Dundee. Image: Andrew Robson/DC Thomson

A police van was damaged after a two-vehicle crash on Victoria Road in Dundee.

The collision happened near the junction with Ladywell Avenue on Thursday morning, with several units attending the scene.

Pedestrians reported visible damage to one of the police vehicles, as officers were seen sweeping debris from the road.

One motorist told The Courier: “It must have been just after 10am that I was coming up the street.

“I saw one police estate car in the middle of the road.

Police were seen clearing debris from Victoria Road. Image: Andrew Robson

“There were two police vans situated there but one appeared to be damaged.

“Officers were sweeping the road when I arrived.”

Police Scotland confirmed that no one was injured.

A spokesperson said: “Around 10am on Thursday, October 2, we were made aware of a crash involving a vehicle and a police van on Victoria Road, Dundee.

“No injuries were reported.”

