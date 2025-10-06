Glenrothes Sainsbury’s planning decision delayed for seventh time

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Glenrothes Sainsbury’s planning decision delayed for seventh time

Fife Council says the bid has raised complex issues.

By Claire Warrender
Sainsbury's has lodged plans to convert the former Hombase store at the Saltire Retail Park.
Sainsbury's has submitted plans to convert the former Homebase store at Pentland Park. Image: Google

A decision on plans for a new Sainsbury’s store in Glenrothes has been delayed for a seventh time.

The supermarket giant struck a deal to take over the former Homebase unit at Pentland Park almost a year ago.

And it lodged a planning application to change the building’s use in December.

However, Fife Council says the bid has raised complex issues.

Transportation officials have expressed concerns about the proposed number of parking spaces.

And they say the car park appears to be controlled by Pentland Park owners Columbia Threadneedle, rather than Sainsbury’s.

Meanwhile, both Morrison’s and the Kingdom Centre owners have objected to the plan over fears it will take custom from the town centre.

Sainsbury’s continuing talks on Glenrothes site

Planning officers wrote to Sainsbury’s in May saying the application was the subject of ongoing discussions following comments from town centre colleagues.

They then asked supermarket bosses to submit further information in July.

And now the retailer has asked for another extension to continue dialogue with planners.

Sainsbury’s wants to open in Glenrothes. Image: Kim Cessford /DC Thomson

In Scotland, councils are obliged to decide major planning applications within four months.

However, extensions to the statutory timescale can be agreed in complex cases.

Fife Council has indicated it needs until November 30 to determine the Glenrothes Sainsbury’s bid.

The Courier asked Sainsbury’s to confirm it is still committed to the Fife site but received no response.

‘Convenience for shoppers’

According to a report submitted by Sainsbury’s, the Glenrothes bid is part of “exciting expansion plans”.

Most of the targeted Scottish sites already have permission to operate as supermarkets.

However, the consent applied to the Glenrothes Homebase store does not permit the sale of food.

The report adds: “The proposal will enhance convenience for shoppers, foster healthy
competition, increase consumer choice, and contribute positively to the local economy.”

Columbia Threadneedle recently won an appeal to allow Poundstretcher to move to a larger unit within Pentland Park.

Fife Council originally blocked to the move amid fears over the effect on the town centre.

Meanwhile, The Range has announced plans to move to Poundstretcher’s existing site across the road.

Conversation