Glenrothes Sainsbury’s planning decision delayed for seventh time

A decision on plans for a new Sainsbury’s store in Glenrothes has been delayed for a seventh time.

The supermarket giant struck a deal to take over the former Homebase unit at Pentland Park almost a year ago.

And it lodged a planning application to change the building’s use in December.

However, Fife Council says the bid has raised complex issues.

Transportation officials have expressed concerns about the proposed number of parking spaces.

And they say the car park appears to be controlled by Pentland Park owners Columbia Threadneedle, rather than Sainsbury’s.

Meanwhile, both Morrison’s and the Kingdom Centre owners have objected to the plan over fears it will take custom from the town centre.

Sainsbury’s continuing talks on Glenrothes site

Planning officers wrote to Sainsbury’s in May saying the application was the subject of ongoing discussions following comments from town centre colleagues.

They then asked supermarket bosses to submit further information in July.

And now the retailer has asked for another extension to continue dialogue with planners.

In Scotland, councils are obliged to decide major planning applications within four months.

However, extensions to the statutory timescale can be agreed in complex cases.

Fife Council has indicated it needs until November 30 to determine the Glenrothes Sainsbury’s bid.

The Courier asked Sainsbury’s to confirm it is still committed to the Fife site but received no response.

‘Convenience for shoppers’

According to a report submitted by Sainsbury’s, the Glenrothes bid is part of “exciting expansion plans”.

Most of the targeted Scottish sites already have permission to operate as supermarkets.

However, the consent applied to the Glenrothes Homebase store does not permit the sale of food.

The report adds: “The proposal will enhance convenience for shoppers, foster healthy

competition, increase consumer choice, and contribute positively to the local economy.”

Columbia Threadneedle recently won an appeal to allow Poundstretcher to move to a larger unit within Pentland Park.

Fife Council originally blocked to the move amid fears over the effect on the town centre.

Meanwhile, The Range has announced plans to move to Poundstretcher’s existing site across the road.