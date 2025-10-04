Scarehill Brae: Is Brechin becoming Scotland’s spookiest Halloween horror hotspot?

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scarehill Brae: Is Brechin becoming Scotland’s spookiest Halloween horror hotspot?

Hundreds of visitors are set to descend on one family’s home in the Angus town for a fundraising fright night on October 31.

By Graham Brown
There will be ghoulish goings on in Brechin. Image: Supplied
There will be ghoulish goings on in Brechin. Image: Supplied

A Brechin family is ghouling all out to make this year’s Halloween horror show bigger and better than ever before – for a good cause.

For the past ten years, Claire Robertson and her family have been transforming their home in the Angus town.

What began with just 50 trick-or-treaters has grown into a large-scale event attracting over 600 children – and plenty of brave adults – in just a few hours.

Halloween house in Brechin raising funds for local boy.
Come on in to Scarehill House. If you dare! Image: Supplied

Visitors travel from as far as Dundee and Aberdeen to experience the frightful fun on October 31.

And this year Claire says the family aims to make it another night(mare) to remember for their guising guests.

10 years of Brechin screams and scares

“This is my tenth display, and my second year raising money for charity,” said Claire.

“Halloween has always been a favourite of mine. I love how it brings so much joy and laughter to the community.”

But it’s a mammoth undertaking for the hands-on family. And a costly one with around £25,000 of equipment set up for one night only.

Brechin Halloween house.
Scarehill Brae comes alive at Halloween. Image: Supplied

The display features imported props from the USA and Australia, animatronics, interactive live characters, lasers, projectors, lighting effects, smoke machines, and plenty of jump scares.

Claire added: “We want it to be scary – it is Halloween, after all.

“But we keep it fun, spooky, and family-friendly rather than gory.”

And the eye-popping event will raise money for a cause close to the community’s heart.

All donations will go towards supporting local youngster Aiden Bowie, who has a rare genetic condition that causes complex epilepsy and severe developmental delays.

Claire said the funds raised will go directly to Aiden’s parents to assist with his care and essential home adaptations.

Where and when is the Scarehill Brae event?

Fright night is on Friday October 31 from 6-9pm.

It is at 16 Bearehill Brae, Brechin DD9 6XD

Entry is free but donations are encouraged in support of young Aiden.

Visitors can scan a QR code at the event to donate.

And Claire hopes folk will also ‘sponsor a bat’ in the lead-up to the Halloween fun.
Sponsor a Bat – Help Light Up Scarehill Brae

She is turning her car into a ‘bat mobile’ covered in personalised messages.

Supporters can make a donation via the event’s JustGiving page or via Facebook.

“It’s a huge effort,” said Claire. “But seeing the smiles, the screams and the community coming together makes it all worthwhile.”

It’s not the only Brechin house turning on the spooky style for Halloween.

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll are preparing to welcome a host of visitors to their haunted house at Park View after completing their latest spook-tacular transformation.

 

