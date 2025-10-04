Scarehill Brae: Is Brechin becoming Scotland’s spookiest Halloween horror hotspot?

A Brechin family is ghouling all out to make this year’s Halloween horror show bigger and better than ever before – for a good cause.

For the past ten years, Claire Robertson and her family have been transforming their home in the Angus town.

What began with just 50 trick-or-treaters has grown into a large-scale event attracting over 600 children – and plenty of brave adults – in just a few hours.

Visitors travel from as far as Dundee and Aberdeen to experience the frightful fun on October 31.

And this year Claire says the family aims to make it another night(mare) to remember for their guising guests.

10 years of Brechin screams and scares

“This is my tenth display, and my second year raising money for charity,” said Claire.

“Halloween has always been a favourite of mine. I love how it brings so much joy and laughter to the community.”

But it’s a mammoth undertaking for the hands-on family. And a costly one with around £25,000 of equipment set up for one night only.

The display features imported props from the USA and Australia, animatronics, interactive live characters, lasers, projectors, lighting effects, smoke machines, and plenty of jump scares.

Claire added: “We want it to be scary – it is Halloween, after all.

“But we keep it fun, spooky, and family-friendly rather than gory.”

And the eye-popping event will raise money for a cause close to the community’s heart.

All donations will go towards supporting local youngster Aiden Bowie, who has a rare genetic condition that causes complex epilepsy and severe developmental delays.

Claire said the funds raised will go directly to Aiden’s parents to assist with his care and essential home adaptations.

Where and when is the Scarehill Brae event?

Fright night is on Friday October 31 from 6-9pm.

It is at 16 Bearehill Brae, Brechin DD9 6XD

Entry is free but donations are encouraged in support of young Aiden.

Visitors can scan a QR code at the event to donate.

And Claire hopes folk will also ‘sponsor a bat’ in the lead-up to the Halloween fun.

Sponsor a Bat – Help Light Up Scarehill Brae

She is turning her car into a ‘bat mobile’ covered in personalised messages.

Supporters can make a donation via the event’s JustGiving page or via Facebook.

“It’s a huge effort,” said Claire. “But seeing the smiles, the screams and the community coming together makes it all worthwhile.”

It’s not the only Brechin house turning on the spooky style for Halloween.

Simon Nunns and Fiona Nicoll are preparing to welcome a host of visitors to their haunted house at Park View after completing their latest spook-tacular transformation.