Taymouth Castle tycoons throwing open doors to £100m restoration – but only if your postcode fits

Taymouth Castle bosses are throwing open the doors to the Perthshire landmark’s multi-million-pound restoration.

The estate is inviting neighbours to attend a second Taymouth Castle community open day at the end of the month.

Visitors will get a guided tour of the castle’s reception rooms.

They will also be able to meet some of the artisans who have played a part in bringing the A-listed building back to life.

However, entry will be restricted to permanent residents living in postcode areas PH15 2, PH9 0, and FK21 8.

And visitors will not be permitted to take photographs or videos during the tours.

Taymouth Castle open day and ticket details

Discovery Land Company bought the dilapidated estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

The castle has been restored over a number of years and is welcoming guests again.

The US real estate company intends to construct up to 140 members-only homes — at prices starting at £4 million — around the golf course.

A similar open day for locals was held last year.

Four hundred people snapped up tickets that time.

And organisers expect competition to be fierce when bookings open on Thursday October 9.

Announcing the event, they said: “If you missed out on tickets last year, this is your opportunity to step inside the Castle and see the extraordinary restoration first-hand.

“For those who attended previously, we kindly ask you to consider giving your neighbours a chance to experience it this year, as tickets remain very limited.”

The open day is on Saturday October 25.

Time slots throughout the day will be available to reserve on a first-come, first-served basis.

The online ticketing system will go live at noon on Thursday on the Welcome to Taymouth website.

Taymouth Castle project having major impact on area

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

The estate has also bought the Kenmore Hotel and village shop, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

The plans sparked controversy in 2023 with the launch of an online petition by a protest group calling itself Protect Loch Tay.

However, many locals welcome the redevelopment and Taymouth Castle chiefs have been applauded for the way they’ve worked with the community to regenerate Kenmore.