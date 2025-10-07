Taymouth Castle tycoons throwing open doors to £100m restoration – but only if your postcode fits

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Taymouth Castle tycoons throwing open doors to £100m restoration – but only if your postcode fits

Taymouth Castle is hosting a community open day so locals can view the multi-million-pound restoration for themselves

By Morag Lindsay
Two women standing under elaborate stained glass window
Visitors at the first Taymouth Castle open day last year. Image: Represent Communications

Taymouth Castle bosses are throwing open the doors to the Perthshire landmark’s multi-million-pound restoration.

The estate is inviting neighbours to attend a second Taymouth Castle community open day at the end of the month.

Visitors will get a guided tour of the castle’s reception rooms.

They will also be able to meet some of the artisans who have played a part in bringing the A-listed building back to life.

Taymouth Castle with surrounding golf course and Loch Tay and mountains in background
Taymouth Castle is hosting a second community open day. Image: Taymouth Castle
Liz Megard in the dining hall.
The last event was a hit with locals. Image: Represent Communications

However, entry will be restricted to permanent residents living in postcode areas PH15 2, PH9 0, and FK21 8.

And visitors will not be permitted to take photographs or videos during the tours.

Taymouth Castle open day and ticket details

Discovery Land Company bought the dilapidated estate at Kenmore, beside Loch Tay, in 2019.

The castle has been restored over a number of years and is welcoming guests again.

The US real estate company intends to construct up to 140 members-only homes — at prices starting at £4 million — around the golf course.

A similar open day for locals was held last year.

Visitors at the castle.
Visitors admiring the restoration during the first Taymouth Castle community open day. Image: Represent Communications
Two men pointing at lavishly decorated ceiling and chandelier
This year’s event will be a rare opportunity to see inside. Image: Represent Communications

Four hundred people snapped up tickets that time.

And organisers expect competition to be fierce when bookings open on Thursday October 9.

Announcing the event, they said: “If you missed out on tickets last year, this is your opportunity to step inside the Castle and see the extraordinary restoration first-hand.

“For those who attended previously, we kindly ask you to consider giving your neighbours a chance to experience it this year, as tickets remain very limited.”

Liz Dewar and Lynda Mccaughey.
Visitors at the last Taymouth Castle community open day. Image: Represent Communications
The team at Thomas Johnstone Limited talk to visitors.
Ticket-holders will learn more about the work that went into the restoration. Image: Represent Communications

The open day is on Saturday October 25.

Time slots throughout the day will be available to reserve on a first-come, first-served basis.

The online ticketing system will go live at noon on Thursday on the Welcome to Taymouth website.

Taymouth Castle project having major impact on area

The Taymouth Castle project – Discovery Land Company’s first in the UK – is due for completion by the end of 2029 and is expected to provide around 250 full-time jobs.

Analysts have forecast it could boost the Perth and Kinross economy by £390m in its first 25 years.

Charlie and Shona Hawes gaze up at the ceiling.
Two more visitors at the last open day. Image: Represent Communications

The estate has also bought the Kenmore Hotel and village shop, along with a number of other buildings in the neighbouring village.

The plans sparked controversy in 2023 with the launch of an online petition by a protest group calling itself Protect Loch Tay.

However, many locals welcome the redevelopment and Taymouth Castle chiefs have been applauded for the way they’ve worked with the community to regenerate Kenmore.

