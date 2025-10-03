Dunhill Links Championship suspended due to Storm Amy

Play at the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship golfing tournament has been suspended due to the weather.

Storm Amy has brought heavy rain to Tayside and Fife, with yellow weather warnings for rain and wind in place.

A series of famous faces and some of golf’s biggest names are taking part in the championship at Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.

Several of the competitors have finished their rounds, but some were on the 13th and 14th holes of the rounds when play was suspended at around 4.40pm on Friday.

The pro-am event kicked off on Thursday and will come to a close on Sunday.

Golfers each play a round at the three courses before the final day is held at the Old Course in St Andrews.

A number of Hollywood stars, including Michael Douglas, Catherine Zeta Jones and Bill Murray are taking part.

Piers Morgan, Andy Murray, Steve Redgrave and four Ryder Cup winners including Oban’s Bob MacIntyre.

Morgan posted an Instagram video of him and Dragon’s Den star Peter Jones on Friday afternoon.

Jones: “This is brutal. Absolutely brutal”

And Morgan added: “It’s a test of character.

“Worst conditions I’ve ever played in.”

The Courier has produced a full list of the celebrities and top golfers playing at this year’s Dunhill Links.

