Ex-Dundee United captain turned YouTuber interviews Hollywood star

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Ex-Dundee United captain turned YouTuber interviews Hollywood star

Charlie Mulgrew also recreated an infamous incident from the Carnoustie Open Championship.

By Finn Nixon and Ben MacDonald
Charlie Mulgrew interviews Bill Murray at the Dunhill Links Championship
Charlie Mulgrew interviews Bill Murray at the Dunhill Links Championship. Image: Off the Tee/Instagram

Former Dundee United captain Charlie Mulgrew has filmed himself interviewing a Hollywood star at the Dunhill Links Championship.

The footballer turned golf influencer posted a short clip from a video with Bill Murray, while the actor appeared to enjoy a glass of whisky.

In a video posted on his ‘Mulgrew Pitch to Par’ Instagram page, he can also be seen interviewing Sir Steve Redgrave and Bob MacIntyre.

Charlie Mulgrew interviews Bill Murray at the Dunhill Links Championship
The pair enjoyed a glass of whisky together. Image: Off the Tee/Instagram

He also appeared to recreate Jean Van de Velde’s infamous collapse at the Carnoustie Open 1999.

The video shows Mulgrew attempting to hit a ball out of a stream in his bare feet.

In 1999 the Frenchman took his shoes and socks off to chip a ball out of the Barry Burn and lost out to Paul Lawrie.

The ex-footballer also spoke with Bob MacIntyre. Image: Off the Tee/Instagram

Ex-Dundee United captain interviews Hollywood star

The former footballer has created a YouTube channel focused on golf.

He describes the channel as “a former pro footballer trying my hand at golf.

“Interviewing ex team mates, footballers and people from within the sporting world while trying to get my handicap from 15 down to scratch.”

Charlie Mulgrew had two spells at Dundee United. Image: Ross MacDonald/SNS Group

Mulgrew has already posted videos of his chats with former team mates Scott Brown and Mikel Lustig, as well as Henrik Larsson.

The BBC Scotland football pundit played for the Terrors on two separate occasions, the first of which came during a loan spell in 2006.

He returned to Tannadice 15 years later, helping the side reach the Europa Conference League qualifying stages.

Earlier this year, he was appointed Kelty Hearts manager.

He lasted 11 games at the Fife side, winning just once.

Play at the Dunhill Links Championship was cancelled for a second time on Saturday due to high winds.

More from News

Two weather warnings are in place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Storm Amy weather warnings: How and when Tayside, Fife and Stirling will be affected
Bill Murray speaks to spectators in the rain at Kingsbarns. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Dunhill Links Championship cancels Saturday event due to Storm Amy
The Enchanted Forest has been called off for a second night
Storm Amy forces Enchanted Forest organisers to cancel event for second night
Boundary wall by Montrose FC's Links Park has collapsed
Live updates as Storm Amy brings heavy rain and 80mph winds to Tayside, Fife…
Patsy is well-known in the Scottish agricultural community.
Crieff farmer and agricultural reporter recognised in annual awards
There will be ghoulish goings on in Brechin. Image: Supplied
Scarehill Brae: Is Brechin becoming Scotland’s spookiest Halloween horror hotspot?
Paul Jackson
Fife stalker menaced Perth ex with death threats and racist texts
Joan Macgregor. Image: Niall Macgregor
Children pay tribute to Arbroath legend 'Granny Joan' Macgregor who was a 'force of…
Alice Christison holding cocktail
From party girl to business boss for Dundee Cocktail Week founder
Project leader Tom Gemmill with some of Reboot's hardworking young volunteers. Image: Alex Watson/DC Thomson
How a Stirling charity project used tech start-up tricks to become profitable

Conversation