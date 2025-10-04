Ex-Dundee United captain turned YouTuber interviews Hollywood star

Former Dundee United captain Charlie Mulgrew has filmed himself interviewing a Hollywood star at the Dunhill Links Championship.

The footballer turned golf influencer posted a short clip from a video with Bill Murray, while the actor appeared to enjoy a glass of whisky.

In a video posted on his ‘Mulgrew Pitch to Par’ Instagram page, he can also be seen interviewing Sir Steve Redgrave and Bob MacIntyre.

He also appeared to recreate Jean Van de Velde’s infamous collapse at the Carnoustie Open 1999.

The video shows Mulgrew attempting to hit a ball out of a stream in his bare feet.

In 1999 the Frenchman took his shoes and socks off to chip a ball out of the Barry Burn and lost out to Paul Lawrie.

Ex-Dundee United captain interviews Hollywood star

The former footballer has created a YouTube channel focused on golf.

He describes the channel as “a former pro footballer trying my hand at golf.

“Interviewing ex team mates, footballers and people from within the sporting world while trying to get my handicap from 15 down to scratch.”

Mulgrew has already posted videos of his chats with former team mates Scott Brown and Mikel Lustig, as well as Henrik Larsson.

The BBC Scotland football pundit played for the Terrors on two separate occasions, the first of which came during a loan spell in 2006.

He returned to Tannadice 15 years later, helping the side reach the Europa Conference League qualifying stages.

Earlier this year, he was appointed Kelty Hearts manager.

He lasted 11 games at the Fife side, winning just once.

Play at the Dunhill Links Championship was cancelled for a second time on Saturday due to high winds.