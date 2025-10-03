Justin Bieber shares selfies from Gleneagles Hotel stay

Justin Bieber has shared selfies of his stay at the Gleneagles Hotel.

The Canadian pop star has posted a series of shots on Instagram from the Perthshire venue.

They show him posing outside the hotel and enjoying afternoon tea.

In another post he appears to be enjoying a round of golf on the world famous Gleneagles golf course in the rain.

He can be seen riding a golf cart and gathering with several friends for a group photograph.

Gleneagles caddies are also pictured helping him on his way around the greens.

Bieber had been spotted arriving at Dundee Airport on Thursday afternoon and is just the latest celebrity to touch down in Tayside this week.

He was not scheduled to be taking part in the competition.

His visit comes as the pro-am Alfred Dunhil Golf Links Championship takes place in Carnoustie, Kingsbarns and St Andrews.