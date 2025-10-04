Storm Amy forces Enchanted Forest organisers to cancel event for second night

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Storm Amy forces Enchanted Forest organisers to cancel event for second night

Sunday's event is scheduled to go ahead as planned.

By Ben MacDonald
The Enchanted Forest has been called off for a second night
The Enchanted Forest has been called off for a second night. Image: Richard Hancox/DC Thomson

Pitlochry event The Enchanted Forest has been called off for a second night due to Storm Amy.

An announcement was made on Saturday morning, with organisers believing it is in the interest of public safety.

The popular night-time event was also called off on Friday night as the storm approached.

Organisers said: “As a team we are absolutely gutted that we have had to cancel our incredible show tonight and we apologise for the inconvenience this causes you.

“We have worked all year to create a show that is so special and breath-taking that we really wanted you to experience it as planned.

“As a charitable trust the decision to cancel is not taken lightly. These are tough times for everyone, and we all need a bit of light and magic in our lives.”

Enchanted Forest cancelled for second night

Those who had tickets for Saturday’s event are set to be contacted with the option of a refund or to rearrange their ticket for another date.

The organisers said: “Please, if you are able to attend another date in 2025, take us up on our offer to transfer your tickets within our 2025 dates because we’d love to see you, and for you to see the show.

“It’s too incredible to miss.”

Although a yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until 12pm on Sunday, it is hoped that the event will continue after Saturday.

The organisers said: “We are, as yet, unable to confirm if any future dates are cancelled.

“Please check our website on the morning you are due to attend for updates relating to that day.

“At the current time tomorrow night’s show, Sunday October 5, will be going ahead as planned.”

