Storm Amy forces Enchanted Forest organisers to cancel event for second night

Pitlochry event The Enchanted Forest has been called off for a second night due to Storm Amy.

An announcement was made on Saturday morning, with organisers believing it is in the interest of public safety.

The popular night-time event was also called off on Friday night as the storm approached.

Organisers said: “As a team we are absolutely gutted that we have had to cancel our incredible show tonight and we apologise for the inconvenience this causes you.

“We have worked all year to create a show that is so special and breath-taking that we really wanted you to experience it as planned.

“As a charitable trust the decision to cancel is not taken lightly. These are tough times for everyone, and we all need a bit of light and magic in our lives.”

Those who had tickets for Saturday’s event are set to be contacted with the option of a refund or to rearrange their ticket for another date.

The organisers said: “Please, if you are able to attend another date in 2025, take us up on our offer to transfer your tickets within our 2025 dates because we’d love to see you, and for you to see the show.

“It’s too incredible to miss.”

Although a yellow weather warning for wind remains in place until 12pm on Sunday, it is hoped that the event will continue after Saturday.

The organisers said: “We are, as yet, unable to confirm if any future dates are cancelled.

“Please check our website on the morning you are due to attend for updates relating to that day.

“At the current time tomorrow night’s show, Sunday October 5, will be going ahead as planned.”