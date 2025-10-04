Watch moment Justin Bieber performs song and plays piano during Gleneagles stay

Justin Bieber performed a song from his new album and played the piano during his stay at Gleneagles Hotel.

The Canadian pop star has been staying at the Perthshire venue on a golfing trip.

He was spotted arriving at Dundee Airport earlier this week before sharing pictures from the golf course on Friday night.

The singer has now posted several videos on Instagram showing him making use of the hotel’s piano and event spaces.

In one of the clips, Bieber is performing the song Walking Away from his recently released album, Swag.

Another two other videos show him playing a piano on the stage in the hotel’s Ballroom event space.

Bieber appears to be performing in near private, with just a few people in the room alongside him.

Images posted by the pop star on Friday showed him posing outside Gleneagles Hotel and enjoying afternoon tea.

He was also pictured enjoying a round of golf in the rain as Storm Amy arrived in the region.

Gleneagles caddies could also be seen helping him on his way around the greens.

It comes as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which has attracted a host of stars to Tayside and Fife, has cancelled its Saturday event due to high winds.