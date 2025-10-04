Watch moment Justin Bieber performs song and plays piano during Gleneagles stay

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Watch moment Justin Bieber performs song and plays piano during Gleneagles stay

The singer sat down at the piano to play the song Walking Away from his most recent album, Swag.

By Ellidh Aitken

Justin Bieber performed a song from his new album and played the piano during his stay at Gleneagles Hotel.

The Canadian pop star has been staying at the Perthshire venue on a golfing trip.

He was spotted arriving at Dundee Airport earlier this week before sharing pictures from the golf course on Friday night.

The singer has now posted several videos on Instagram showing him making use of the hotel’s piano and event spaces.

In one of the clips, Bieber is performing the song Walking Away from his recently released album, Swag.

Another two other videos show him playing a piano on the stage in the hotel’s Ballroom event space.

Bieber appears to be performing in near private, with just a few people in the room alongside him.

Images posted by the pop star on Friday showed him posing outside Gleneagles Hotel and enjoying afternoon tea.

He was also pictured enjoying a round of golf in the rain as Storm Amy arrived in the region.

Gleneagles caddies could also be seen helping him on his way around the greens.

It comes as the Alfred Dunhill Links Championship, which has attracted a host of stars to Tayside and Fife, has cancelled its Saturday event due to high winds.

