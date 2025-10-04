Police tape off stairs next to Dundee community centre and schools

Police have taped off a set of stairs next to a Dundee community centre and schools.

Officers have been seen searching the grass beside the steps near Hilltown Community Centre.

The building on Alexander Street also hosts Our Lady’s RC Primary School and Rosebank Primary School.

The stairs leading from Alexander Street to a car park on Ann Street have been taped off since at least 2.30pm.

Police cars remained positioned at either side of the cordon at 4pm.

The Courier’s reporter Ben MacDonald was at the scene and said officers appeared to be searching a grass area between the stairs and the community centre building.

Police Scotland have been contacted for more information.