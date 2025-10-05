Fife former police chief hunts for killer of crime king John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer in new TV documentary

A former police chief from Fife hunts for the killer of John ‘Goldfinger’ Palmer in a new TV documentary about his assassination.

Albert Patrick, born in St Andrews, stars in Sky’s The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger?, which focuses on the mobster’s unsolved 2015 murder.

He works for TM Eye, a private security force of ex-detectives dubbed the UK’s first private police force.

Palmer died after being shot six times in his garden, with the gunman still at large.

Essex Police initially believed there was nothing suspicious about the 64-year-old’s death but a murder probe was launched less than a week later.

Two officers were later disciplined for failing to spot that Palmer, who melted down the £26m gold bullion from the Brink’s-Mat robbery in 1983 and became Britain’s richest villain, had been shot.

In the first episode, former Bell Baxter High School pupil Mr Patrick asks if any of the gangster’s family heard gunshots going off.

‘They haven’t done their job properly’

He then learns of claims that a silencer was used to murder Palmer, whose keyhole surgery on his gallbladder days before his death apparently led to confusion surrounding the circumstances for those at the scene.

The group of private investigators hear that the bullet wounds landed above his abdomen.

Mr Patrick, once the Met’s Chief Superintendent and Commander of the Flying Squad, says: “I use the expression ‘it’s a cock up’…they haven’t done their job properly.

“It was a bad day at the office for that PC.

“When you look at it, they’re ain’t a lot there, is there?

“Forensically you’ve got nothing, there’s nothing at the crime scene.”

The ex-cop, who acknowledges that he knew Palmer, adds: “To find out how a man died, you’ve got to find out how he lived.

“Who had the motive to kill him?”

Ex-police chief from Fife appears in Sky murder documentary

Palmer initially evaded arrest over his part in the Brink’s-Mat aftermath and moved to Tenerife where he turned his gold into riches beyond his wildest dreams after setting up a timeshare business.

He was deported back to the UK but at his 1987 trial he convinced an Old Bailey jury he did not know he was smelting ingots linked to a heist that captured headlines across the world and was later chronicled by Broughty Ferry screenwriter Neil Forsyth in BBC drama The Gold.

Palmer’s lavish lifestyle included £1,000-a-night trips to Gleneagles.

He was later arrested and accused of swindling 16,000 people out of millions of pounds in a timeshare “holiday con”.

Palmer enlisted the help of ex-Dundee FC director Giovanni Di Stefano for his court case.

Before his days as a police chief, Mr Patrick represented Scotland as a super-heavyweight wrestler at three consecutive Commonwealth Games, winning two silver medals and one bronze.

He moved to London as a cadet aged 16 after leaving school.

TM Eye was founded in 2007 by former Scotland Yard detective David McKelvey.

The Essex Murders: Who Killed Goldfinger? is available to watch on Sky Documentaries and NOW.