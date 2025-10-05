Justin Bieber shares photos from day out in St Andrews

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Justin Bieber shares photos from day out in St Andrews

The Canadian pop star has been playing golf across Tayside and Fife.

By Ben MacDonald
Justin Bieber shares pictures of his time in St Andrews
Justin Bieber has shared pictures of his time in St Andrews. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram

Justin Bieber has shared several photos of himself enjoying a day out in St Andrews.

The Canadian pop star, 31, shocked locals on Thursday after he was spotted getting off a private jet at Dundee Airport.

He’s since shared photos of his time in the Fife university town with his 293 million Instagram followers.

He played a round of golf at St Andrews’ Castle Course. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
The singer has been playing rounds of golf with a group of friends. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram

His day started with a round at the Castle Course, where he and his group of friends enjoyed 18 holes, despite Storm Amy’s high winds.

The pictures earned over a thousand comments, with many Fife residents shocked that the singer was visiting their home.

Some also recommended local restaurants for Bieber and his friends to try.

Justin Bieber enjoys golf and beer in St Andrews

Later on, the Peaches star shared snaps while enjoying a bottle of Innis and Gunn beer outside Cromars on Market Street.

The fish and chip shop shared the post, which has been liked by nearly one million people.

The Peaches star later enjoyed drinks on Market Street. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram

They joked that if anyone shared pictures of the singer at the shop, they would give out a free supper.

During his time in Scotland, he has been staying at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, where he enjoyed a round of golf on Friday.

Later that evening, he performed a rendition of his song Walking Away on a piano in the hotel’s ballroom.

More from News

Post Thumbnail
Stirling court round-up — Cocaine, booze and Buckfast
St Andrews crowds enjoy the Dunhill fireworks
13 great pictures as spectacular Dunhill fireworks light up St Andrews as Storm Amy…
Boundary wall by Montrose FC's Links Park has collapsed
Storm Amy live updates: Hundreds without power as wind and flood warnings remain in…
Snapchat logo
Concerned sheriff orders treatment for Fife man who sent murder film to partner
Taxi driver Kay Rooney
Taxi driver says her Fife knifepoint ordeal is part of tide of violence against…
Nomination has opened in Dundee's Overgate. Image: Overgate Shopping Centre/Facebook
New jewellery shop opens in Dundee's Overgate Shopping Centre
Justin Bieber performed his song Walking Away in one of the videos. Image: Justin Bieber/Instagram
Watch moment Justin Bieber performs song and plays piano during Gleneagles stay
Officers have taped off a set of stairs leading from Alexander Street to a car park on Ann Street. Image: Laura Devlin/DC Thomson
Police tape off stairs next to Dundee community centre and schools
Charlie Mulgrew interviews Bill Murray at the Dunhill Links Championship
Ex-Dundee United captain turned YouTuber interviews Hollywood star
2
Two weather warnings are in place across Tayside, Fife and Stirling
Storm Amy weather warnings: How and when Tayside, Fife and Stirling will be affected

Conversation