Justin Bieber shares photos from day out in St Andrews

Justin Bieber has shared several photos of himself enjoying a day out in St Andrews.

The Canadian pop star, 31, shocked locals on Thursday after he was spotted getting off a private jet at Dundee Airport.

He’s since shared photos of his time in the Fife university town with his 293 million Instagram followers.

His day started with a round at the Castle Course, where he and his group of friends enjoyed 18 holes, despite Storm Amy’s high winds.

The pictures earned over a thousand comments, with many Fife residents shocked that the singer was visiting their home.

Some also recommended local restaurants for Bieber and his friends to try.

Justin Bieber enjoys golf and beer in St Andrews

Later on, the Peaches star shared snaps while enjoying a bottle of Innis and Gunn beer outside Cromars on Market Street.

The fish and chip shop shared the post, which has been liked by nearly one million people.

They joked that if anyone shared pictures of the singer at the shop, they would give out a free supper.

During his time in Scotland, he has been staying at the five-star Gleneagles Hotel in Perthshire, where he enjoyed a round of golf on Friday.

Later that evening, he performed a rendition of his song Walking Away on a piano in the hotel’s ballroom.