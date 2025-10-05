13 great pictures as spectacular Dunhill fireworks light up St Andrews as Storm Amy abates

The annual spectacular Alfred Dunhill Links Championship fireworks display went off with a bang in St Andrews on Saturday.

Storm Amy had earlier forced the suspension of play at the Old Course, as well as Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

And there was doubt over whether the evening fireworks would go ahead.

However, the high winds dropped in time and tournament organisers announced they were on as normal.

The event sees members of the public mingle with celebrities and stars of the fairway.

Most people gather at the 17th green of the Old Course or the track in front of the Old Course Hotel.

The golfers then go on to enjoy a meal and a party in a pavilion constructed especially for the event.

Dunhill golf course action is continuing today over 54 holes at all three courses.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the fireworks to capture the fun.