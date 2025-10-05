13 great pictures as spectacular Dunhill fireworks light up St Andrews as Storm Amy abates

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
13 great pictures as spectacular Dunhill fireworks light up St Andrews as Storm Amy abates

Golf was suspended on Saturday due to high winds, which died down in time for the annual fireworks display.

St Andrews crowds enjoy the Dunhill fireworks
St Andrews crowds enjoy the Dunhill fireworks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Claire Warrender

The annual spectacular Alfred Dunhill Links Championship fireworks display went off with a bang in St Andrews on Saturday.

Storm Amy had earlier forced the suspension of play at the Old Course, as well as Carnoustie and Kingsbarns.

And there was doubt over whether the evening fireworks would go ahead.

However, the high winds dropped in time and tournament organisers announced they were on as normal.

The event sees members of the public mingle with celebrities and stars of the fairway.

Most people gather at the 17th green of the Old Course or the track in front of the Old Course Hotel.

The golfers then go on to enjoy a meal and a party in a pavilion constructed especially for the event.

Dunhill golf course action is continuing today over 54 holes at all three courses.

Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the fireworks to capture the fun.

Spectacular fireworks light up st Andrews after Saturday's Dunhill play was suspended
Dunhill play was suspended but the fireworks went ahead on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Fireworks of all colours explode above St Andrews
Fireworks explode above St Andrews Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Sam and Lorna Bald enjoyed the Dunhill fireworks display in St Andrews
Sam and Lorna Bald enjoyed the Dunhill fireworks display in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The fireworks are set to music. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
A large crowd gathered to watch the display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Anticipating the next explosion. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
The St Andrews sky was lit up ahead of Sunday’s final Dunhill day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Florence and Ryan Hood all wrapped up against the cold.. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
All eyes on the sky. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Watching an explosion of pink and red as the Dunhill fireworks take off in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Families and people of all ages turned out for the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
Crowds turn out after Storm Amy disappointment earlier in the day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson

St Andrews crowds enjoy the Dunhill fireworks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Conversation