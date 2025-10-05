News 13 great pictures as spectacular Dunhill fireworks light up St Andrews as Storm Amy abates Golf was suspended on Saturday due to high winds, which died down in time for the annual fireworks display. St Andrews crowds enjoy the Dunhill fireworks. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Claire Warrender October 5 2025, 11:22am October 5 2025, 11:22am Share 13 great pictures as spectacular Dunhill fireworks light up St Andrews as Storm Amy abates Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5345991/dunhill-fireworks-st-andrews-2/ Copy Link 0 comment The annual spectacular Alfred Dunhill Links Championship fireworks display went off with a bang in St Andrews on Saturday. Storm Amy had earlier forced the suspension of play at the Old Course, as well as Carnoustie and Kingsbarns. And there was doubt over whether the evening fireworks would go ahead. However, the high winds dropped in time and tournament organisers announced they were on as normal. The event sees members of the public mingle with celebrities and stars of the fairway. Most people gather at the 17th green of the Old Course or the track in front of the Old Course Hotel. The golfers then go on to enjoy a meal and a party in a pavilion constructed especially for the event. Dunhill golf course action is continuing today over 54 holes at all three courses. Our photographer Kim Cessford was at the fireworks to capture the fun. Dunhill play was suspended but the fireworks went ahead on Saturday. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Fireworks explode above St Andrews Links. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Sam and Lorna Bald enjoyed the Dunhill fireworks display in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The fireworks are set to music. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson A large crowd gathered to watch the display. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Anticipating the next explosion. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson The St Andrews sky was lit up ahead of Sunday’s final Dunhill day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Florence and Ryan Hood all wrapped up against the cold.. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson All eyes on the sky. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Watching an explosion of pink and red as the Dunhill fireworks take off in St Andrews. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Families and people of all ages turned out for the event. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson Crowds turn out after Storm Amy disappointment earlier in the day. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
