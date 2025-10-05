Man taken to hospital after being stabbed on Dundee street

A man has been taken to hospital after being stabbed on a street in Dundee.

Police were called to Ballantrae Road in Douglas shortly before midnight on Saturday.

The extent of the man’s injuries is unknown.

One eyewitness told The Courier that “loads” of police and forensics officers swarmed the street.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “At around 11.45pm on Saturday, police received a report that a man had been stabbed on Ballantrae Road.

“Emergency services attended and the man was taken to hospital.

“Enquiries are ongoing.”