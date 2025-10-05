Watch moment Perth dementia patient recognises her own singing voice decades on

The heartwarming moment a Perth dementia patient recognised her own singing voice decades after recording an album has been caught on camera.

Ochil Care Home resident Wilma is a former professional singer and recorded her debut album in 1996.

Her husband, Donald, who has kept the original master copy safe for nearly 30 years, was helped by care home staff to transfer it onto a CD.

This meant they were able to play the music for Wilma, who quickly recognised her own voice.

Perth dementia patient’s heartwarming reaction to hearing her own singing voice

Donald said: “It was like the music brought back Wilma to herself, I’ll never forget that smile.

“Wilma originally made the album in 1996.

“We hope to re-release it as a fundraiser for Alzheimer’s Scotland.”

The video has been viewed thousands of times on social media.

Regional Director of Ochil Care Home, Wendy McGowan, said: “What an amazing moment to witness.

“We were so grateful to Wilma and Donald for sharing that marvellous experience with us, a memory I’m sure we will all treasure.

“We were all delighted to hear Wilma’s beautiful singing, she is a wonderful member of the Ochil family and all our staff and residents love her.

“It was so lovely to hear Wilma’s glorious voice lift us all, there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.”