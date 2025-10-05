Justin Bieber parties in Dundee hours after St Andrews visit

Justin Bieber was spotted partying at a Dundee bar hours after visiting St Andrews.

The pop star has posted a picture on Instagram in Abandon Ship on Whitehall Crescent.

The image shows Bieber standing in front of the bar’s neon “Not everything sucks” sign.

He shared the photo alongside more snaps of him playing golf in St Andrews.

Justin Bieber parties in Dundee bar

A series of TikTok videos have also been posted showing the singer partying and chatting with locals.

In one of the clips, Bieber can be seen apparently calling his wife, Hailey.

Another video was captioned: “His staff are so nice and honestly I was so stressed did not know what was happening.

“Was trying to order a drink and I turned around and Justin was sitting there.

“The most confusing moment of my life.”

The pop star also posted a clip of him laughing with friends while at the McDonald’s drive-thru.

The pub visit came hours after Bieber enjoyed a round of golf at St Andrews’ Castle Course.

He was also pictured outside Cromars fish and chip shop on Market Street with a bottle of Innis and Gunn.

Bieber has been staying at Gleneagles Hotel during his trip to Scotland.

He landed at Dundee Airport on Thursday and has since played golf at the Perthshire resort and in St Andrews.

Bieber has also shared videos as he performed at a piano at Gleneagles.