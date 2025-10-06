News Great pictures as Strathmore Trust unified rugby tournament is a Forfar winner Strathmore Community Rugby Trust welcomed players from across Scotland to the Inchmacoble event. Strathie Clan welcomed fellow unified rugby players to Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson By Graham Brown & kimcessford October 6 2025, 6:00am October 6 2025, 6:00am Share Great pictures as Strathmore Trust unified rugby tournament is a Forfar winner Share via Facebook Twitter Linkedin Whatsapp Messenger Email Post link https://www.thecourier.co.uk/fp/news/5346218/strathmore-community-trust-unified-rugby-tournament/ Copy Link 0 comment Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s unified rugby tournament was a big hit with players who travelled from across the country to the Forfar event. The Inchmacoble Park home of Strathmore RFC played host to Sunday’s games, organised by the award-winning trust. Taking part were Strathie Clan, Ayrshire Clan, Borders Clan, Forth Valley Clan, Fife Clan, and Grampian Clan. The sides enjoyed a series of short games throughout the afternoon before celebrating their success in the Strathie clubhouse. The players get together on the Strathie pitch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson Unified rugby allows players with and without learning or physical disabilities to compete in the same team. It offers a modified, controlled version of the game to allow every participant to gain maximum enjoyment from the sport. Strathmore Community Rugby Trust was launched in 2017. Its range of programmes includes walking and autism-friendly rugby. Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the action at Inchmacoble Park. Line out action. Close quarters in one of the matches. Driving forward. Getting a tackle in. A burst of pace. Going for the try line. Bursting through the defence. Getting the ball away. Unified rugby brings together all ages and abilities. Friendship on the park. Shaking off a tackle. A perfect pass. Head down and making ground. Chasing down the opposition. Borders Clan teamwork at Inchmacoble. Borders Clan (red and white) in action against Strathmore Clan. Racing through. Two against one in the Strathmore vs Borders game. Is it a try? One young player breaks through the opposition. All action at Strathie. Looking for support. Racing forward. A sprint for the try line. No. 8 on a charge. Strathmore Clan players. Dodging a tackle. Collecting a pass. Scrum down, thumbs up. Carrying the ball. Eye on the ball. Surrounded by the opposition.
