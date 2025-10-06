Great pictures as Strathmore Trust unified rugby tournament is a Forfar winner

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Great pictures as Strathmore Trust unified rugby tournament is a Forfar winner

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust welcomed players from across Scotland to the Inchmacoble event.

Strathie Clan welcomed fellow unified rugby players to Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
Strathie Clan welcomed fellow unified rugby players to Forfar. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson
By Graham Brown & kimcessford

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s unified rugby tournament was a big hit with players who travelled from across the country to the Forfar event.

The Inchmacoble Park home of Strathmore RFC played host to Sunday’s games, organised by the award-winning trust.

Taking part were Strathie Clan, Ayrshire Clan, Borders Clan, Forth Valley Clan, Fife Clan, and Grampian Clan.

The sides enjoyed a series of short games throughout the afternoon before celebrating their success in the Strathie clubhouse.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
The players get together on the Strathie pitch. Image: Kim Cessford/DC Thomson

Unified rugby allows players with and without learning or physical disabilities to compete in the same team.

It offers a modified, controlled version of the game to allow every participant to gain maximum enjoyment from the sport.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust was launched in 2017. Its range of programmes includes walking and autism-friendly rugby.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the action at Inchmacoble Park.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Line out action.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Close quarters in one of the matches.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Driving forward.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Getting a tackle in.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
A burst of pace.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Going for the try line.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Bursting through the defence.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Getting the ball away.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Unified rugby brings together all ages and abilities.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Friendship on the park.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Shaking off a tackle.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
A perfect pass.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Head down and making ground.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Chasing down the opposition.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Borders Clan teamwork at Inchmacoble.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Borders Clan (red and white) in action against Strathmore Clan.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Racing through.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Two against one in the Strathmore vs Borders game.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Is it a try?

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
One young player breaks through the opposition.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
All action at Strathie.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Looking for support.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Racing forward.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
A sprint for the try line.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
No. 8 on a charge.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Strathmore Clan players.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Dodging a tackle.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Collecting a pass.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Scrum down, thumbs up.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Carrying the ball.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Eye on the ball.
Strathmore Community Rugby Trust unified rugby tournament.
Surrounded by the opposition.

 

