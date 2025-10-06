Great pictures as Strathmore Trust unified rugby tournament is a Forfar winner

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust’s unified rugby tournament was a big hit with players who travelled from across the country to the Forfar event.

The Inchmacoble Park home of Strathmore RFC played host to Sunday’s games, organised by the award-winning trust.

Taking part were Strathie Clan, Ayrshire Clan, Borders Clan, Forth Valley Clan, Fife Clan, and Grampian Clan.

The sides enjoyed a series of short games throughout the afternoon before celebrating their success in the Strathie clubhouse.

Unified rugby allows players with and without learning or physical disabilities to compete in the same team.

It offers a modified, controlled version of the game to allow every participant to gain maximum enjoyment from the sport.

Strathmore Community Rugby Trust was launched in 2017. Its range of programmes includes walking and autism-friendly rugby.

Courier photographer Kim Cessford captured the action at Inchmacoble Park.