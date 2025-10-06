Man charged over ‘knife incident’ at Dundee park

A 34-year-old man has been charged after a “disturbance” involving a knife at a Dundee park.

Police were called to Caird Park following a report of the incident on Sunday afternoon.

Local reports suggest an ambulance was also called to the scene.

It has not been confirmed if there were any injuries.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 3.45pm on Sunday police received a report of a disturbance at Caird Park West, Dundee.

“A 34-year-old man was arrested and charged in connection with the incident and is expected to appear at court at a later date.”

The Scottish Ambulance Service has been contacted for comment.