Dundee Planning Ahead: Furniture factory housing and Asda cafe £10k upgrades

A Dundee furniture factory that was formerly used by Timex could become a major housing development under new plans.

Manufacturing firm JTC Furniture, which is currently based at the site, has announced plans to move its operations from Harrison Road to Dunsinane Industrial Estate.

The company now hopes to demolish the factory and turn the space into a residential development with shops and business units.

A spokesperson for JTC told The Courier last week how the multi-million-pound plans would help “tackle the housing emergency while securing the future of our manufacturing operations in the city.”

The company has submitted a proposal of application notice (PAN), which precedes a full planning application.

The documents say JTC will host two public consultation events to discuss the proposals.

Asda to upgrade Dundee supermarket cafe

A building warrant application for £10,000 worth of work at Asda’s Myrekirk superstore has been lodged.

The work would see alterations to the cafe inside the supermarket, just off Kingsway.

Details of the Dundee changes have not been revealed; however, in July, Asda announced it would spend £10 million on giving its instore cafes a makeover.

This includes introducing digital menu screens and table ordering.

It will also see Asda’s freshly made pizzas become part of the cafe menu.

Ikea plans £80k of work on new Dundee store

Ikea has lodged plans to carry out £80,000 worth of work in its new Dundee store.

The Swedish furniture giant has submitted a building warrant application to strip out and modify a unit at Kingsway West Retail Park.

Earlier this year, The Courier exclusively revealed that Ikea was planning to open a plan and order a point store in the empty unit next to Tapi Carpets.

It followed a planning application to put up signage submitted by Urban Edge, on behalf of Ikea.

Plans progress for Dundee city centre cafe

A new Dundee city centre cafe has applied to install new signage outside the shop.

Yehor Dremliuha and his partner Oleksandra hope to open Sasha’s Corner at the former Aimee Scott Hair Artistry salon on Commercial Street.

They have now submitted plans to replace the signage outside the unit in preparation for opening.

The planning documents include an image of how the new sign will look once installed.

Yehor previously told The Courier how the new cafe will be a blend of British and European styles.

