Dawson Park pavilion set for makeover as Dundee charity community cafe plans take step forward

Plans by a Dundee charity to transform the Dawson Park pavilion into a community cafe have taken a step forward.

Giving Back Dundee signed a 25 year lease for the Broughty Ferry pavilion last month.

The charity is working alongside Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) to develop the building into a facility offering work experience and volunteer opportunities to young adults.

Named Sakura after the Japanese word for cherry blossom, the facility will also act as a community hub for local groups to use.

The project has received financial backing from the NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, as well as the Northwood Charitable Foundation.

It has also had support from Nicoll Russell Studios and engineering consultants Fairhurst.

Hopes for opening next year

Speaking to The Courier, Giving Back founder Pamela Mclaughlin said she hopes the hub will be fully open next year.

She said: “We’ve still got planning and building warrants to go in but we are hoping that will go quite quickly because we’ve already put through our pre-planning application.

“We have Robertson Construction on board to complete the work so the dream would be to open in the spring when the cherry blossoms are out.”

She added: “We have a youth employability programme, which we run for young people who are divergent or have mental health issues and the cafe will be the main base for that.

“We have good relationships with (places like) the Woodlands Hotel, Gracie’s and Tico’s and they basically put their placement in there.

“But we’ll be able to have more young people who are struggling to get employment working with us in the cafe.”

Community to have their say

The charity is hosting a series of community engagement events throughout October where members of the public can hear more about the plans. These will be:

October 14 6pm to 8pm at Douglas Community Centre

October 18 11am to 1pm at St Aiden’s Centre

October 20 11am to 1pm at Dawson Park pavilion

October 23 10am to 12pm at Dawson Park pavilion

October 27 12pm to 2pm at Dawson Park pavilion

October 30 1pm to 3pm at Dawson Park pavilion

Pamela said: “We will be encouraging the community to have their say on what they would like to do with the space and what we can provide for them.

“We are asking what kind of groups people would want in the hub, what food, what other services they would need? It will be very community focused.”

For more information about the project, you can email info@givingbackdundee.com.