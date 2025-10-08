Dawson Park pavilion set for makeover as Dundee charity community cafe plans take step forward

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dawson Park pavilion set for makeover as Dundee charity community cafe plans take step forward

Giving Back Dundee secured a 25 year lease of the Broughty Ferry pavilion last month.

By Laura Devlin
Pamela Mclaughlin (left) and Sue Black (right) sitting down with dog Howard and staff and volunteers. Image: : Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
Plans by a Dundee charity to transform the Dawson Park pavilion into a community cafe have taken a step forward.

Giving Back Dundee signed a 25 year lease for the Broughty Ferry pavilion last month.

The charity is working alongside Scottish Action for Mental Health (SAMH) to develop the building into a facility offering work experience and volunteer opportunities to young adults.

Named Sakura after the Japanese word for cherry blossom, the facility will also act as a community hub for local groups to use.

The pavilion will be transformed into a community cafe and hub. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

The project has received financial backing from the NHS Tayside Charitable Foundation, as well as the Northwood Charitable Foundation.

It has also had support from Nicoll Russell Studios and engineering consultants Fairhurst.

Hopes for opening next year

Speaking to The Courier, Giving Back founder Pamela Mclaughlin said she hopes the hub will be fully open next year.

She said: “We’ve still got planning and building warrants to go in but we are hoping that will go quite quickly because we’ve already put through our pre-planning application.

“We have Robertson Construction on board to complete the work so the dream would be to open in the spring when the cherry blossoms are out.”

It is hoped the community cafe and hub will open next year. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.

She added: “We have a youth employability programme, which we run for young people who are divergent or have mental health issues and the cafe will be the main base for that.

“We have good relationships with (places like) the Woodlands Hotel, Gracie’s and Tico’s and they basically put their placement in there.

“But we’ll be able to have more young people who are struggling to get employment working with us in the cafe.”

Community to have their say

The charity is hosting a series of community engagement events throughout October where members of the public can hear more about the plans. These will be:

  • October 14 6pm to 8pm at Douglas Community Centre
  • October 18 11am to 1pm at St Aiden’s Centre
  • October 20 11am to 1pm at Dawson Park pavilion
  • October 23 10am to 12pm at Dawson Park pavilion
  • October 27 12pm to 2pm at Dawson Park pavilion
  • October 30 1pm to 3pm at Dawson Park pavilion

Pamela said: “We will be encouraging the community to have their say on what they would like to do with the space and what we can provide for them.

“We are asking what kind of groups people would want in the hub, what food, what other services they would need? It will be very community focused.”

For more information about the project, you can email info@givingbackdundee.com.

