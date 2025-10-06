VIDEO: Ewan McGregor backs Perth music festival as he hints at return to hometown

Hollywood actor Ewan McGregor has backed Perform in Perth as entries open for its musical festival next year.

The 54-year-old Star Wars and Trainspotting star, who was born in Perth and raised in Crieff, also hinted he might return to watch some of the performances next March.

In a video shared by Perform in Perth he revealed he performed at the festival as a youngster, where he played the French Horn.

Perform in Perth said this experience had “come in handy for his role in the much-loved film Brassed Off”.

McGregor said: “Many years ago, I played my French horn in a concert series in Perth called Perform in Perth.

“It’s still running to this day and I believe they’re just about to announce their 2026 season of concerts.

“I wanted to wish my very best to all the people who are going to perform and look forward to seeing some of the concerts myself.

“Discover your potential in perform for Perth.”

Ewan McGregor, Alan Cumming and Colin McCredie back Perform in Perth

In an appearance on The Graham Norton Show on the BBC earlier this year, McGregor explained he started playing the French Horn because there was one at Morrison’s Academy in Crieff.

He added: “My brother played trumpet and the school had a horn and I think that’s why (I played it).

“I’ve always done stuff that’s awkward, that’s difficult.

“I still have one, and I still blow it now and again.”

A syllabus for the 2026 festival was launched on Monday, with concerts taking place between March 9 and March 21.

It is also being supported by River City actor Colin McCredie and actor Alan Cumming, who is the artistic director at Pitlochry Festival Theatre.

Kenneth Maciver, president of the festival, said: “With the support of our alumni and friends, 2026 is set to be our biggest and most inspiring festival yet.”