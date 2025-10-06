‘Precarious’ Stirling Smith museum needs £360k council cash injection to stay afloat

The Stirling Smith Art Gallery and Museum requires an urgent bailout to save it from insolvency, council papers have revealed.

The cultural institution on Albert Place, known locally as The Smith, is described as being in “a precarious financial position”, reporting an annual shortfall of £180,000 within its current operating costs.

According to council officers, the situation is affecting grant funding applications and “could ultimately force it into insolvency before the end of the financial year.”

At a meeting on Thursday, Stirling Council members will be asked to approve a proposed budget of £360,000 for The Smith, taken from the council’s inflation and risk reserve, and split equally between the next two financial years.

It is hoped the extra £180,000 per year will plug the gap and “allow The Smith to remain operational whilst improvement measures are being put in place.”

How much does Stirling Council contribute towards The Smith?

Stirling Council currently contributes £81,000 per year towards The Smith, as well as £7,000 from the council’s Common Good Fund.

If approved by councillors, the requested £360,000 figure will be paid out in addition to this existing agreed funding.

The Scottish Government also contributes £181,000 annually towards the museum.

And £2.3 million of City Region Deal investment money is already earmarked for bringing The Smith “up to modern museum standards”.

Until now, the museum’s funding from Stirling Council and the Scottish Government have remained the same since 2010.

A document prepared for council members ahead of Thursday’s meeting said: “It is considered likely that the council’s contribution towards The Smith will require to permanently increase in future years.

“However, by maximising future income streams and modernising the exhibition space, this will be minimised as far as possible.”

Recommendations for improving museum and gallery

A formal review of The Smith was carried out by Glamis Consultancy and completed in autumn 2024.

It found that Stirling’s museum and gallery is “important” and “exceptionally well managed from a curatorial perspective.”

However, it said The Smith “has not changed for many years and needs business management improvement in the form of additional staff and revenue-generating activities, as well as major investment to reach its full potential.”

The Glamis Review findings and recommendations were as follows:

The Smith is “unable to operate effectively with the current staff complement” and more audience and business development-focused staff are needed.

An improvement action plan should be set to increase revenue. Suggestions include a better shop, charging entry for travelling exhibitions, car parking fees, venue hire and reviewing the current catering contract.

A new funding agreement with Stirling Council should be reached, alongside maximising income potential.

Existing museum and gallery space should be upgraded as part of a major reinvestment project.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook