Multiple Dundee roads shut as cutting gear used to free car crash casualties

A two-car crash has closed multiple roads in Dundee.

Emergency services are in attendance on Whitfield Drive after the crash at around 11.15am on Monday.

Whitfield Drive is closed in both directions, while Drumgeith Road and Lothian Road are also partially shut.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed cutting gear was used to extract casualties from the vehicles.

Their condition is not known.

She said: “We have three appliances and a heavy rescue appliance.

“They were called at 11.25am and we have just received the stop message.

“The appliances were from Kingsway, Blackness Road and Macalpine Road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Several roads in the Whitfield area of Dundee are closed after a two vehicle crash, which was reported to us at 11.15am on Monday.

“Whitfield Drive is closed in both directions.

“Drumgeith Road and Lothian Crescent are both closed from Whitfield Drive to allow emergency services access.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

