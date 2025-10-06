Multiple Dundee roads shut as cutting gear used to free car crash casualties

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Multiple Dundee roads shut as cutting gear used to free car crash casualties

Whitfield Drive is closed in both directions after a two-car crash.

By Ellidh Aitken
The Courier breaking news graphic

A two-car crash has closed multiple roads in Dundee.

Emergency services are in attendance on Whitfield Drive after the crash at around 11.15am on Monday.

Whitfield Drive is closed in both directions, while Drumgeith Road and Lothian Road are also partially shut.

A spokesperson for the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service confirmed cutting gear was used to extract casualties from the vehicles.

Their condition is not known.

She said: “We have three appliances and a heavy rescue appliance.

“They were called at 11.25am and we have just received the stop message.

“The appliances were from Kingsway, Blackness Road and Macalpine Road.”

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Several roads in the Whitfield area of Dundee are closed after a two vehicle crash, which was reported to us at 11.15am on Monday.

“Whitfield Drive is closed in both directions.

“Drumgeith Road and Lothian Crescent are both closed from Whitfield Drive to allow emergency services access.

“Motorists are advised to avoid the area.”

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

