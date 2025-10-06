Scammers demanding £60 for stall at fake Christmas fayre in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scammers demanding £60 for stall at fake Christmas fayre in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

A 'big event' planned for Dundee's Wellgate doesn't exist.

By Lindsey Hamilton
Poundland is on the second floor of the Wellgate.
The Wellgate Centre. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

Stall holders are being warned not to get caught out by a fake Christmas fayre being advertised for Dundee’s Wellgate Centre.

The scam is targeting charities, small businesses or anyone who might want to sell items such as craft goods, artwork, flowers and baking.

Fraudsters are asking for £60 for a stall in the centre during November.

The fake fayre is being advertised on social media, but management at the Wellgate are warning people this is a scam.

‘Big event’ at Dundee’s Wellgate doesn’t exist

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a scam advertising for people to take stalls at a Christmas fayre in the centre in November.

“We can confirm there is no event of this nature being advertised and we want to warn people not to contact those advertising it.”

A Christmas stall at the Wellgate Centre last year. Image: Wellgate Centre

The advert for the supposed fayre states: “We need stall holders for this big event held on November 15 and 16 at units 12-15 at the Wellgate.”

The advert then asks people to call a Whatsapp number to pay the £60 cost of taking a stall at the event.

The Wellgate spokesperson added: “What makes this even worse is that those units are rented by the British Heart Foundation – they too have confirmed they are not hosting any such event.

Warning not to hand over any payment for fake Christmas fayre

“We organise our own Christmas fayre in the lead up to Christmas using the same organisation each time.

“This is definitely a scam and we really don’t want people getting caught out by it.

“We were made aware of this by someone who was checking with us to see if it is genuine.

“We are not aware of anyone phoning the number and handing over any money but we don’t think that has happened.

“If anyone is in any doubt about anything they should contact us directly at the Wellgate Centre.”

The consumer organisation Scotland’s Scammers has also taken to social media to warn people not to be taken in by the advertised event.

It is also warning people that there is no such event.

