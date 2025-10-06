Scammers demanding £60 for stall at fake Christmas fayre in Dundee’s Wellgate Centre

Stall holders are being warned not to get caught out by a fake Christmas fayre being advertised for Dundee’s Wellgate Centre.

The scam is targeting charities, small businesses or anyone who might want to sell items such as craft goods, artwork, flowers and baking.

Fraudsters are asking for £60 for a stall in the centre during November.

The fake fayre is being advertised on social media, but management at the Wellgate are warning people this is a scam.

‘Big event’ at Dundee’s Wellgate doesn’t exist

A spokesperson said: “We have been made aware of a scam advertising for people to take stalls at a Christmas fayre in the centre in November.

“We can confirm there is no event of this nature being advertised and we want to warn people not to contact those advertising it.”

The advert for the supposed fayre states: “We need stall holders for this big event held on November 15 and 16 at units 12-15 at the Wellgate.”

The advert then asks people to call a Whatsapp number to pay the £60 cost of taking a stall at the event.

The Wellgate spokesperson added: “What makes this even worse is that those units are rented by the British Heart Foundation – they too have confirmed they are not hosting any such event.

Warning not to hand over any payment for fake Christmas fayre

“We organise our own Christmas fayre in the lead up to Christmas using the same organisation each time.

“This is definitely a scam and we really don’t want people getting caught out by it.

“We were made aware of this by someone who was checking with us to see if it is genuine.

“We are not aware of anyone phoning the number and handing over any money but we don’t think that has happened.

“If anyone is in any doubt about anything they should contact us directly at the Wellgate Centre.”

The consumer organisation Scotland’s Scammers has also taken to social media to warn people not to be taken in by the advertised event.

It is also warning people that there is no such event.