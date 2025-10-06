Dunblane Hydro to reopen under Apex brand

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dunblane Hydro to reopen under Apex brand

The venue will be known as Apex Dunblane Hydro Hotel

By Isla Glen
Dunblane Hydro.
Apex will relaunch Dunblane Hydro in November. Image: Apex Hotels

Dunblane’s famous Hydro hotel will relaunch under a new brand next month.

From November 28, the venue will be known as Apex Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

The Courier previously revealed that Apex Hotels bought the 200-bedroom Victorian property for an undisclosed “multi-million-pound” sum.

It will become the brand’s ninth hotel, joining existing locations in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Old Meldrum and Pitlochry.

The Hydro will undergo a multi-phase refurbishment, which Apex says aims to restore the “iconic heritage hotel to former glories”.

Works on the conference and events spaces will get underway this month, while upgrades are planned for the guest rooms and public spaces.

A conference room visualisation. Image: Apex Hotels
How the meeting room will look. Image: Apex Hotels

The firm has also submitted a planning application to Stirling Council to turn the hotel’s lodge, on Perth Road, into a guest house.

However, Apex say the priority is restoring the external aesthetics of the derelict gatehouse.

Refurbishment will ‘breathe new life’ into Dunblane Hydro

Averil Wilson, managing director of Apex Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dunblane Hydro into the Apex Hotels portfolio.

“Our brand is built on creating spaces that feel relaxing and welcoming, with thoughtful design and exceptional service at the core.

“We are excited to see the refurbishment breathe new life into this iconic property. Dunblane Hydro is ideally set as a destination rich in history and surrounded by natural beauty, and a further step in our commitment to offering diverse, characterful guest experiences across the UK.”

A projection of how the bedrooms will look. Image: Apex Hotels
Another view of the room. Image: Apex Hotels

Dunblane Hydro, originally called the Dunblane Hydropathic Establishment, was built in 1878 as a health spa resort.

It was used as a military hospital during the First World War and a boarding school for evacuated girls during the Second World War before being bought by hotelier Sir Rio Stakis in 1962.

Following a period of several owners, the hotel was purchased by the Ability Group and launched as DoubleTree by Hilton in 2008.

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

