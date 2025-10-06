Dunblane Hydro to reopen under Apex brand

Dunblane’s famous Hydro hotel will relaunch under a new brand next month.

From November 28, the venue will be known as Apex Dunblane Hydro Hotel.

The Courier previously revealed that Apex Hotels bought the 200-bedroom Victorian property for an undisclosed “multi-million-pound” sum.

It will become the brand’s ninth hotel, joining existing locations in Dundee, Edinburgh, Glasgow, Old Meldrum and Pitlochry.

The Hydro will undergo a multi-phase refurbishment, which Apex says aims to restore the “iconic heritage hotel to former glories”.

Works on the conference and events spaces will get underway this month, while upgrades are planned for the guest rooms and public spaces.

The firm has also submitted a planning application to Stirling Council to turn the hotel’s lodge, on Perth Road, into a guest house.

However, Apex say the priority is restoring the external aesthetics of the derelict gatehouse.

Refurbishment will ‘breathe new life’ into Dunblane Hydro

Averil Wilson, managing director of Apex Hotels, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Dunblane Hydro into the Apex Hotels portfolio.

“Our brand is built on creating spaces that feel relaxing and welcoming, with thoughtful design and exceptional service at the core.

“We are excited to see the refurbishment breathe new life into this iconic property. Dunblane Hydro is ideally set as a destination rich in history and surrounded by natural beauty, and a further step in our commitment to offering diverse, characterful guest experiences across the UK.”

Dunblane Hydro, originally called the Dunblane Hydropathic Establishment, was built in 1878 as a health spa resort.

It was used as a military hospital during the First World War and a boarding school for evacuated girls during the Second World War before being bought by hotelier Sir Rio Stakis in 1962.

Following a period of several owners, the hotel was purchased by the Ability Group and launched as DoubleTree by Hilton in 2008.

