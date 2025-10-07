Tayport bus users threaten protest over Stagecoach plan to cut routes

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Tayport bus users threaten protest over Stagecoach plan to cut routes

Tayport travellers were "incredibly angry" at a packed public meeting to discuss bus service changes to and from the town.

By Claire Warrender
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts. Image: Supplied

Tayport bus users have warned of potential protests on Stagecoach’s doorstep if a vital service is removed.

The move was agreed at a packed public meeting in the Fife town on Friday evening.

The bus company provoked an outcry last month when it announced plans for a major shake-up of service 42, which links Dundee with Tayport, St Andrews and Cupar.

A Stagecoach bus.
Cuts to bus services will cut off a section of Tayport, it is claimed. Image: Kris Miller/DC Thomson

It will be replaced by three buses an hour between Dundee and Tayport only.

This means an improved service for those travelling to the city.

However, anyone going south of Tayport will have to cross the Tay Bridge twice and change buses in Dundee, or change in Balmullo.

And the service will not serve the town’s southeastern corner.

SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby says people are “incredibly angry”.

“There was standing-room only at the meeting, despite the arrival of Storm Amy,” she said.

Complaints to ombudsman over Tayport bus service cuts

Stagecoach insists its plan is data-led, with few people using the 42 to travel south of Tayport.

However, a petition organised by local woman Elizabeth Ellis, calling on the firm to scrap the cuts, has been signed by more than 700 people.

Ms Kennedy-Dalby added: “Between 80 and 100 people turned up on Friday to have their say.

Tayport councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby addresses the Tayport public meeting on bus cuts
Tayport councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby addresses the public meeting where a protest over bus services was mentioned. Image: Supplied

“We’re waiting for the outcome of the Stagecoach consultation.

“Then the next steps include the prospect of involving the public services ombudsman.

“Some people are very much in favour of going to the Stagecoach East Scotland head office in Dunfermline to protest the Tayport bus service cuts.

“They say they’ll refuse to leave.”

The councillor says a number of travellers are also sceptical about the extra buses to and from Dundee.

‘Regular bus use low’ says Stagecoach

“They don’t think it will last,” she said. “It’s happened before.”

She added: “The new route will also exclude a whole section of Tayport, as it will turn back before it reaches Shanwell Road.

“Some people will face nearly a mile-long walk.

“And on top of that, many people who work in Cupar are fuming as this will add 20 minutes to their journeys.”

The Stagecoach online public consultation ended on September 30 and the company says views will be taken into account.

However, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the level of regular bus use on some routes is low and the current frequencies outweigh demand.

“Most of the use on the 42 service is between Tayport and Dundee, which is why we have proposed increased frequency in that direction.

“By contrast, we see very little southbound usage on this service at present.”

Moffat and Williamson run less frequent buses between Tayport and St Andrews but they do not stop in Cupar.

More from News

Two women standing under elaborate stained glass window
Taymouth Castle tycoons throwing open doors to £100m restoration – but only if your…
The JTC Furniture factory.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Furniture factory housing and Asda cafe £10k upgrades
Craig Coleman
Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts. Image: Supplied
How self-taught stargazer overcame dashed astronaut dreams and became Dundee's own 'space man'
Karen Lindsay
Dundee stalker sneaked into ex's St Andrews flat, emptied washing machine and hid in…
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts. Image: Supplied
'Growing concern' for missing man, 33, last seen in Bridge of Earn
Steven and Danielle McPhee, alongside their daughter Ellie (right), run Kin and Co in Auchterarder.
Family-run catering and events business set to open new cafe in Auchterarder
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts. Image: Supplied
Scone Palace's 400-year-old King James VI sycamore tree damaged in Storm Amy
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts. Image: Supplied
Monday court round-up — Bully death and taxi attack
David Elder
Dundee dad 'in serious trouble' for paedophile rant at park phone user

Conversation