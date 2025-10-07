Tayport bus users threaten protest over Stagecoach plan to cut routes

Tayport bus users have warned of potential protests on Stagecoach’s doorstep if a vital service is removed.

The move was agreed at a packed public meeting in the Fife town on Friday evening.

The bus company provoked an outcry last month when it announced plans for a major shake-up of service 42, which links Dundee with Tayport, St Andrews and Cupar.

It will be replaced by three buses an hour between Dundee and Tayport only.

This means an improved service for those travelling to the city.

However, anyone going south of Tayport will have to cross the Tay Bridge twice and change buses in Dundee, or change in Balmullo.

And the service will not serve the town’s southeastern corner.

SNP councillor Louise Kennedy-Dalby says people are “incredibly angry”.

“There was standing-room only at the meeting, despite the arrival of Storm Amy,” she said.

Complaints to ombudsman over Tayport bus service cuts

Stagecoach insists its plan is data-led, with few people using the 42 to travel south of Tayport.

However, a petition organised by local woman Elizabeth Ellis, calling on the firm to scrap the cuts, has been signed by more than 700 people.

Ms Kennedy-Dalby added: “Between 80 and 100 people turned up on Friday to have their say.

“We’re waiting for the outcome of the Stagecoach consultation.

“Then the next steps include the prospect of involving the public services ombudsman.

“Some people are very much in favour of going to the Stagecoach East Scotland head office in Dunfermline to protest the Tayport bus service cuts.

“They say they’ll refuse to leave.”

The councillor says a number of travellers are also sceptical about the extra buses to and from Dundee.

‘Regular bus use low’ says Stagecoach

“They don’t think it will last,” she said. “It’s happened before.”

She added: “The new route will also exclude a whole section of Tayport, as it will turn back before it reaches Shanwell Road.

“Some people will face nearly a mile-long walk.

“And on top of that, many people who work in Cupar are fuming as this will add 20 minutes to their journeys.”

The Stagecoach online public consultation ended on September 30 and the company says views will be taken into account.

However, a spokesperson said: “Unfortunately, the level of regular bus use on some routes is low and the current frequencies outweigh demand.

“Most of the use on the 42 service is between Tayport and Dundee, which is why we have proposed increased frequency in that direction.

“By contrast, we see very little southbound usage on this service at present.”

Moffat and Williamson run less frequent buses between Tayport and St Andrews but they do not stop in Cupar.