Dunblane mum says teal pumpkin project can help kids with allergies at Halloween

A Dunblane mum has shared the importance of an initiative that makes Halloween more inclusive for children with food allergies.

Elizabeth Mason’s 10-year-old daughter Orla was diagnosed as being allergic to peas and lentils when she was nine months old.

Her food allergies meant guising at Halloween caused anxiety over what was safe to eat.

However, an American initiative called The Teal Pumpkin Project is encouraging households to provide alternatives to sweets.

Participants with allergy-friendly options – such as toys, glow sticks or stickers – display a teal pumpkin outside their house.

Elizabeth, who discovered the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) project in 2020, told The Courier it makes a “massive difference” to Orla’s Halloween experience.

She said: “The severity of her allergies mean that anything we cook or buy needs to be double and triple checked, and of course Halloween adds a whole new level of anxiety as a lot of people who mean well will make up little bags of sweets or home baking, which we can’t have due to not being able to see what the ingredients are.

“It’s become more of an issue recently with the trend of adding pea protein or pea starch to foods as it’s cheaper and ‘healthier’ than other starches, especially in jelly sweets.

“So we always spent a lot of time going through all the sweets she got while guising and removing things she couldn’t have.”

Dunblane mum says teal pumpkin project makes ‘massive difference’

Participants in the teal pumpkin project can add their address to a map showing all of the locations offering allergy-safe options.

Instead of a teal pumpkin, signs from FARE can also be displayed.

Last year, households in Dunblane, Doune and Bridge of Allan took part in the initiative.

Elizabeth, who works in pupil support, hopes to encourage more locals to put out a teal pumpkin.

The 41-year-old said: “This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, meaning parents can safely let their children take part, which is great.

“Dunblane residents have been brilliant at taking part and displaying teal pumpkins, so we always have a choice when we go to a lot of doors.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook