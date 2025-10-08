Dunblane mum says teal pumpkin project can help kids with allergies at Halloween

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Dunblane mum says teal pumpkin project can help kids with allergies at Halloween

Elizabeth Mason, whose daughter Orla, 10, is allergic to peas and lentils, wants other parents to take part.

By Isla Glen
Elizabeth Mason with her daughter Orla. Image: Elizabeth Mason
Elizabeth Mason with her daughter Orla. Image: Elizabeth Mason

A Dunblane mum has shared the importance of an initiative that makes Halloween more inclusive for children with food allergies.

Elizabeth Mason’s 10-year-old daughter Orla was diagnosed as being allergic to peas and lentils when she was nine months old.

Her food allergies meant guising at Halloween caused anxiety over what was safe to eat.

However, an American initiative called The Teal Pumpkin Project is encouraging households to provide alternatives to sweets.

Participants with allergy-friendly options – such as toys, glow sticks or stickers – display a teal pumpkin outside their house.

Elizabeth, who discovered the Food Allergy Research & Education (FARE) project in 2020, told The Courier it makes a “massive difference” to Orla’s Halloween experience.

Halloween fan Orla Mason
Orla dressed up for Halloween. Image: Elizabeth Mason

She said: “The severity of her allergies mean that anything we cook or buy needs to be double and triple checked, and of course Halloween adds a whole new level of anxiety as a lot of people who mean well will make up little bags of sweets or home baking, which we can’t have due to not being able to see what the ingredients are.

“It’s become more of an issue recently with the trend of adding pea protein or pea starch to foods as it’s cheaper and ‘healthier’ than other starches, especially in jelly sweets.

“So we always spent a lot of time going through all the sweets she got while guising and removing things she couldn’t have.”

Dunblane mum says teal pumpkin project makes ‘massive difference’

Participants in the teal pumpkin project can add their address to a map showing all of the locations offering allergy-safe options.

Instead of a teal pumpkin, signs from FARE can also be displayed.

Last year, households in Dunblane, Doune and Bridge of Allan took part in the initiative.

Teal pumpkin
A teal pumpkin. Image: Elizabeth Mason

Elizabeth, who works in pupil support, hopes to encourage more locals to put out a teal pumpkin.

The 41-year-old said: “This simple act promotes inclusion for trick-or-treaters with food allergies, meaning parents can safely let their children take part, which is great.

“Dunblane residents have been brilliant at taking part and displaying teal pumpkins, so we always have a choice when we go to a lot of doors.”

For more Stirling news and features visit our page or join us on Facebook

More from News

Brian Cox discusses childhood and early marriage in podcast
Dundee's Brian Cox talks childhood, stillborn tragedy and marrying 'too young' on new podcast
Jordan Longmuir
Musician son of Bay City Rollers star left man scarred in Stirling nightclub attack
UHI Perth has been under sustained financial pressure. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson.
5 glaring financial questions for struggling UHI Perth
Scotland's Charity Air Ambulance was called to Crieff on Wednesday morning.
VIDEO: Casualty flown by helicopter to Ninewells after Crieff emergency
Ember bus in Dundee.
New Ember bus route to connect Pitlochry and Perth to Glasgow and Inverness
Brian Roberts has worked at Stirling Council for more than three decades. Image: Stirling Council
New Stirling Council chief executive pledges to 'unlock city's potential'
Steve Lorimer and his daughter, Renèe. Image: Amy Lorimer
Perthshire dad forced to give up plumbing business after 'stomach ulcer' turned out to…
High Street, Kirkcaldy.
Kirkcaldy High Street fires sparked three call-outs in single night
A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
Huge Cupar North planning application 'taking far too long' to determine
3
Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts
Tayport bus cuts 'make me feel like I should just sit in the house…
2

Conversation