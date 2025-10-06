Scone Palace’s 400-year-old King James VI sycamore tree damaged in Storm Amy

Scone Palace’s 400-year-old King James VI sycamore tree has been badly damaged in Storm Amy.

A large section of the tree, which is believed to have been planted in the 17th century, was ripped off in the strong winds.

Storm Amy battered Tayside on Friday and Saturday, with winds reaching up to 100mph on the Tay Road Bridge during the worst of the weather.

The palace says its gardening team is doing “everything possible” to save what is left of the tree.

Historic sycamore tree at Scone Palace suffers ‘severe damage’ in Storm Amy

A post on social media said: “In the aftermath of Storm Amy, we were heartbroken to discover that the historic King James VI Sycamore has suffered severe damage.

“Our dedicated gardening team and tree surgeons are doing everything possible to preserve what remains of this historic tree.

“We also hope to honour its legacy by using wood from the fallen limb to create something that will be a lasting reminder of its centuries of growth and resilience.”

The King James VI sycamore overlooks the grounds of Scone Palace.

It dates back to the 17th century and the reign of King James VI of Scotland, who later became King James I of England.

A description on the Scone Palace website says: “The sycamore tree, with its sprawling branches and lush foliage, serves as a living symbol of King James VI’s reign and the prosperity of Scotland during his time.

“Its towering presence commands attention, casting a majestic silhouette against the backdrop of Scone Palace’s historic grounds.

“Throughout the centuries, the King James VI Sycamore has borne witness to countless royal ceremonies, celebrations, and gatherings.

“Its sturdy trunk and verdant canopy have provided shade and shelter to generations of visitors, offering a peaceful respite amid the splendour of the palace gardens.

“The significance of the King James VI Sycamore extends beyond its historical roots.

“For many, it serves as a tangible link to Scotland’s rich heritage and royal traditions, evoking a sense of pride and reverence for the nation’s storied past.”

Scone Palace is also home to the Coronation Cedar, planted to commemorate the coronation of Queen Victoria in 1838.