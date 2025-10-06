Scone Palace’s 400-year-old King James VI sycamore tree damaged in Storm Amy

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Scone Palace’s 400-year-old King James VI sycamore tree damaged in Storm Amy

A large section of the tree was ripped off in strong winds caused by Storm Amy.

By Ellidh Aitken
The historic Scone Palace tree was badly damaged in Storm Amy. Image: Scone Palace
Scone Palace’s 400-year-old King James VI sycamore tree has been badly damaged in Storm Amy.

A large section of the tree, which is believed to have been planted in the 17th century, was ripped off in the strong winds.

Storm Amy battered Tayside on Friday and Saturday, with winds reaching up to 100mph on the Tay Road Bridge during the worst of the weather.

The palace says its gardening team is doing “everything possible” to save what is left of the tree.

A post on social media said:  “In the aftermath of Storm Amy, we were heartbroken to discover that the historic King James VI Sycamore has suffered severe damage.

“Our dedicated gardening team and tree surgeons are doing everything possible to preserve what remains of this historic tree.

“We also hope to honour its legacy by using wood from the fallen limb to create something that will be a lasting reminder of its centuries of growth and resilience.”

The tree has lost a limb. Image: Scone Palace
Damage to the tree caused by Storm Amy. Image: Scone Palace

The King James VI sycamore overlooks the grounds of Scone Palace.

It dates back to the 17th century and the reign of King James VI of Scotland, who later became King James I of England.

A description on the Scone Palace website says: “The sycamore tree, with its sprawling branches and lush foliage, serves as a living symbol of King James VI’s reign and the prosperity of Scotland during his time.

“Its towering presence commands attention, casting a majestic silhouette against the backdrop of Scone Palace’s historic grounds.

The King James VI tree before it was damaged. Image: Steve MacDougall / DC Thomson
A close-up look at the historic tree. Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson

“Throughout the centuries, the King James VI Sycamore has borne witness to countless royal ceremonies, celebrations, and gatherings.

“Its sturdy trunk and verdant canopy have provided shade and shelter to generations of visitors, offering a peaceful respite amid the splendour of the palace gardens.

“The significance of the King James VI Sycamore extends beyond its historical roots.

“For many, it serves as a tangible link to Scotland’s rich heritage and royal traditions, evoking a sense of pride and reverence for the nation’s storied past.”

Scone Palace is also home to the Coronation Cedar, planted to commemorate the coronation of Queen Victoria in 1838.

Conversation