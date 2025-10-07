Up to 250 more South Stirling Gateway houses approved near Bannockburn

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Up to 250 more South Stirling Gateway houses approved near Bannockburn

A total of 1,100 new homes are now expected to be built on the site.

By Alex Watson
A mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows are planned. Image: Persimmon Homes
The major South Stirling Gateway development took another step forward today, as councillors unanimously approved planning permission in principle for up to 250 more homes south-west of Bannockburn.

Developer Persimmon Homes East Scotland proposed building a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows, 25% of which will be earmarked for affordable housing.

The 9.92-hectare site in question comprises two plots of land adjacent to the A91, known as Stafford North Land and Stafford South Land, as well as another open space to the north of the South Stirling Gateway development area.

The application was given the go-ahead at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel earlier today.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for around 800 new homes at South Stirling Gateway, as well as retail, commercial and hospitality units, a golf facility, play areas, and a primary school.

Ground was broken on the Corbiewood Primary School site in July. Image: Stirling Council/Whyler Photos

Construction of the facility, to be known as Corbiewood Primary School, got under way this summer.

During today’s meeting, Stirling Council planning officers said up to 1,100 homes will be built on the development site, and the new primary school will have capacity to accommodate all children living there.

Objections over open green space

Prior to approval being granted, two objections were lodged against the planning application.

The loss of existing green space was a concern for locals.

Councillors reiterated these concerns this morning, stressing that people already living in the area should not be negatively impacted by new housing.

The areas outlined in red on this map represent the location where new housing was approved today. Image: Persimmon Homes East Scotland/Stirling Council

Council planning officers said green space will be protected, adding that Persimmon Homes has been asked to provide an updated open space strategy for the project.

The developer now has three years to submit a more detailed plan for approval.

However, Sharon Marklow, Stirling Council’s service manager for planning and building standards, said Persimmon Homes is “very, very keen” to move forward and begin construction.

During the same Planning and Regulation Panel meeting, a controversial plan to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet restaurant was also given the go-ahead by councillors.

Conversation