Up to 250 more South Stirling Gateway houses approved near Bannockburn

The major South Stirling Gateway development took another step forward today, as councillors unanimously approved planning permission in principle for up to 250 more homes south-west of Bannockburn.

Developer Persimmon Homes East Scotland proposed building a mixture of two, three and four-bedroom houses and bungalows, 25% of which will be earmarked for affordable housing.

The 9.92-hectare site in question comprises two plots of land adjacent to the A91, known as Stafford North Land and Stafford South Land, as well as another open space to the north of the South Stirling Gateway development area.

The application was given the go-ahead at a meeting of Stirling Council’s Planning and Regulation Panel earlier today.

Planning permission in principle has already been granted for around 800 new homes at South Stirling Gateway, as well as retail, commercial and hospitality units, a golf facility, play areas, and a primary school.

Construction of the facility, to be known as Corbiewood Primary School, got under way this summer.

During today’s meeting, Stirling Council planning officers said up to 1,100 homes will be built on the development site, and the new primary school will have capacity to accommodate all children living there.

Objections over open green space

Prior to approval being granted, two objections were lodged against the planning application.

The loss of existing green space was a concern for locals.

Councillors reiterated these concerns this morning, stressing that people already living in the area should not be negatively impacted by new housing.

Council planning officers said green space will be protected, adding that Persimmon Homes has been asked to provide an updated open space strategy for the project.

The developer now has three years to submit a more detailed plan for approval.

However, Sharon Marklow, Stirling Council’s service manager for planning and building standards, said Persimmon Homes is “very, very keen” to move forward and begin construction.

During the same Planning and Regulation Panel meeting, a controversial plan to convert a former Stirling city centre church into a world buffet restaurant was also given the go-ahead by councillors.

