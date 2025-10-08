Owner of £975k Dunkeld home on Tay begins battle with council after windows refusal

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Owner of £975k Dunkeld home on Tay begins battle with council after windows refusal

Perth and Kinross Council turned down the proposed alterations and extension of Boat of Murthly.

By Lucy Scarlett
Perth and Kinross Council rejected a planning application for Boat of Murthly. Image: Savills
Perth and Kinross Council rejected a planning application for Boat of Murthly. Image: Savills

The owner of a £975,000 home on the banks of the River Tay near Dunkeld is contesting a planning refusal issued by the council.

An application had been submitted to remove and replace several parts of Boat of Murthly, a category B-listed property located about three miles from Dunkeld.

The property sold in June last year for £975,000.

The owner, Ms Maude, has now lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after Perth and Kinross Council rejected the proposal, citing issues including the detailing of the proposed windows.

Planning application for alterations and extension of Dunkeld home

The proposal detailed several planned changes, including the addition of a new entrance, a stair hall, a utility room, a WC, and a kitchen on the ground floor.

It also sought to replace the glazing in the loggia – which connects the two sections of the house – with a more open and unobstructed glazing system.

A supporting statement on the application said: “The proposed alterations and extension to the existing dwelling stems from the clients brief to create a sustainable and viable family home.

The home was originally two separate cottages. Image: Savills.

“The existing property is a five-bedroom dwelling. However, the layout of the property is disjointed.

“The former east cottage and west wing cottage are merely connected through a cold uninsulated enclosed loggia to the front of the property and a secondary route through the boiler room and utility room to the rear.

“There is currently no connection between the two former cottages at first floor.”

‘Listed buildings should be allowed to evolve’ says Boat of Murthly owner

Despite receiving four letters of support, the council refused the application, citing concerns related to the building’s listed status.

The decision read: “The proposed extension would not seek to preserve the listed building’s character, special architectural and historic interest and setting.

“This is by virtue of the proposed extension’s detrimental design, massing, layout
and window detail, significant loss to planform legibility and resultant detrimental
alterations to original historic fabric.”

Boat of Murthly sits on the banks of the River Tay.
The loggia connects the two areas of the house. Image: Savills.

In response, the owner has appealed the decision to the Scottish Government and made several revisions to the plans in line with earlier consultation feedback.

The amended application includes reducing the height of the extension, retaining all the internal timber panelling, and repairing the existing windows and shutters.

A supporting statement on the appeal said: “Listed buildings should be allowed to evolve and meet modern standards of living while retaining the most significant architectural and historic features.”

The Boat of Murthly has an idyllic location. Image: Savills

The applicant also claimed that the council’s conservation officer was “not factually correct” regarding the proposed new double-glazed windows.

The officer reported that the “new double-glazed timber windows are not supported due to their plant-on astragal detail.”

The statement responded: “The use of plant-on astragals are only proposed in the extension, to match the existing astragal profile, whilst ensuring the new
windows meet the required U-values for an extension.”

More from News

A CGI image of how the new Cupar North homes will look.
Huge Cupar North planning application 'taking far too long' to determine
Morag Gibson, third right, with neighbours who will be affected by Tayport bus service cuts
Tayport bus cuts 'make me feel like I should just sit in the house…
Banned influencer Barbara O'Neill. Image: Facebook
EXCLUSIVE: Crieff Hydro criticised for hosting event headlined by banned Australian health influencer
Whitfield Drive police
Dundee teen in court after Whitfield 'police chase' left woman seriously injured
The exterior of the block of flats
Dundee Raac flat on market for £10k is owned by national housing association
Liam Kaney
Stirling rapist behind bars after 'torture' ordeals
Wendy McGill
McDonald's trip turned violent after 'proposition' to Dundee woman
CR0055198 - Laura Devlin Story - Dundee area - Dundee charity Giving Back is taking over the Dawson Park Pavilion to transform into a community hub and cafe - Picture shows at the front in the centre, left is Pamela Mclaughlin (Giving Back) and right is Sue Black (SAMH) with dog Howard (aged 7) alongside staff and volunteers -- Dawson Park Pavilion, Caenlochran Road, Broughty Ferry -- Monday 6th October 2025 - Image: Steve MacDougall/DC Thomson
Dawson Park pavilion set for makeover as Dundee charity community cafe plans take step…
Justin Bieber shares pictures of his time in St Andrews
Best pictures from superstar Justin Bieber's trip to Tayside and Fife
Former DC Thomson colourist Rona Anderson has died aged 71. Image: Anderson family.
Invergowrie family tribute to former DC Thomson colourist and 'one-off character' Rona Anderson

Conversation