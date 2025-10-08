Owner of £975k Dunkeld home on Tay begins battle with council after windows refusal

The owner of a £975,000 home on the banks of the River Tay near Dunkeld is contesting a planning refusal issued by the council.

An application had been submitted to remove and replace several parts of Boat of Murthly, a category B-listed property located about three miles from Dunkeld.

The property sold in June last year for £975,000.

The owner, Ms Maude, has now lodged an appeal with the Scottish Government after Perth and Kinross Council rejected the proposal, citing issues including the detailing of the proposed windows.

Planning application for alterations and extension of Dunkeld home

The proposal detailed several planned changes, including the addition of a new entrance, a stair hall, a utility room, a WC, and a kitchen on the ground floor.

It also sought to replace the glazing in the loggia – which connects the two sections of the house – with a more open and unobstructed glazing system.

A supporting statement on the application said: “The proposed alterations and extension to the existing dwelling stems from the clients brief to create a sustainable and viable family home.

“The existing property is a five-bedroom dwelling. However, the layout of the property is disjointed.

“The former east cottage and west wing cottage are merely connected through a cold uninsulated enclosed loggia to the front of the property and a secondary route through the boiler room and utility room to the rear.

“There is currently no connection between the two former cottages at first floor.”

‘Listed buildings should be allowed to evolve’ says Boat of Murthly owner

Despite receiving four letters of support, the council refused the application, citing concerns related to the building’s listed status.

The decision read: “The proposed extension would not seek to preserve the listed building’s character, special architectural and historic interest and setting.

“This is by virtue of the proposed extension’s detrimental design, massing, layout

and window detail, significant loss to planform legibility and resultant detrimental

alterations to original historic fabric.”

In response, the owner has appealed the decision to the Scottish Government and made several revisions to the plans in line with earlier consultation feedback.

The amended application includes reducing the height of the extension, retaining all the internal timber panelling, and repairing the existing windows and shutters.

A supporting statement on the appeal said: “Listed buildings should be allowed to evolve and meet modern standards of living while retaining the most significant architectural and historic features.”

The applicant also claimed that the council’s conservation officer was “not factually correct” regarding the proposed new double-glazed windows.

The officer reported that the “new double-glazed timber windows are not supported due to their plant-on astragal detail.”

The statement responded: “The use of plant-on astragals are only proposed in the extension, to match the existing astragal profile, whilst ensuring the new

windows meet the required U-values for an extension.”