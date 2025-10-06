‘Growing concern’ for missing man, 33, last seen in Bridge of Earn

Police have issued an appeal amid “growing concerns” for a missing man last seen in Bridge of Earn.

Scott Jones was last seen in the Alexander Drive area of the town shortly after 8pm on Sunday.

The 33-year-old is described as being 6ft 2in tall and with short brown hair.

He was last seen wearing a long, gold Nike puffer jacket and black jogging bottoms or shorts.

Scott also has a missing front tooth, a tattoo reading “Scott” on his left arm, and a clown tattoo on his right arm.

Constable Matthew Thomson from Police Scotland said: “It is unusual for Scott not to be in contact with family and friends and we are growing concerned for his welfare.

“Anyone who knows where he is or may have seen him is asked to contact police.

“I am also appealing directly to Scott, please make contact with officers.”

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police Scotland on 101 quoting reference 2469 of October 6, 2025.