Community ‘in complete shock’ after memorial bench stolen from Fife beauty spot

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
More
Home News

Community ‘in complete shock’ after memorial bench stolen from Fife beauty spot

The 75kg granite bench was paid for from the generous bequest of a local family in memory of a loved one.

By Neil Henderson
The granite bench overlooking Kinghorn Loch has been stolen.
The granite bench overlooking Kinghorn Loch has been stolen. Trust

A memorial bench has been stolen from a Fife beauty spot, leaving the local community ‘in complete shock’.

Volunteers from the Craigencalt Trust say they’ve been left dismayed after the 75kg granite seat was discovered missing from its spot near Kinghorn Loch.

It’s thought the bench was removed sometime between September 18 and 25.

The bench was funded by the generous bequest from a local family of a loved one.

Marilyn Edwards, social secretary from the volunteer group, told The Courier that whoever removed the bench would have needed a vehicle due to its weight.

She said: “It’s come as a complete shock to find that the bench has been taken.

The granite bench before it was stolen.
The granite bench, before it was stolen. Image: Craigenhalt Trust

“Whoever has removed it would have needed a considerable amount of time to dismantle it from its position overlooking the loch.

“They would almost certainly also have needed a vehicle in which to transport it away, as the bench top weighs around 75kg.

Granite memorial bench stolen from Kinghorn Loch

“It’s just very sad as since it was installed 12 months ago, many people have visited the spot and enjoyed having the bench there.”

The Rock Rest picnic area was created by volunteers in a small stone quarry, a short walk from Kinghorn Loch, which has become popular with visitors.

Kinghorn Loch.
The bench overlooked Kinghorn Loch. Image: DC Thomson.

It’s just one of several community projects undertaken by the trust since it was set up in 2011.

Marlyn added: “It is especially saddening, with the bench coming as a gift to the Trust, in memory of a loved one.

“Volunteers have spent a great deal of time and effort on this project and it is really upsetting to see what has happened.”

Now police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or who knows of the whereabouts of the bench to come forward.

Constable Chris Archer said: “The bench holds significant sentimental value for members of our local community and Craigencalt Community Trust, and we would appeal to anyone regarding its whereabouts to contact us.

“If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting incident number 1750 of September 30.”

More from News

Olympia Leisure Centre car park sealed off by police.
Dundee Olympia car park taped off by police after 'incident'
Keats Place, Dundee GV
Woman remanded after Dundee attempted murder hearing
David Lindsay
Dundee man handed over £156k of dirty cash in Slaters bag
Some of those who attended a packed public meeting in Tayport to protest Stagecoach bus service cuts
Tayport bus users threaten protest over Stagecoach plan to cut routes
Two women standing under elaborate stained glass window
Taymouth Castle tycoons throwing open doors to £100m restoration – but only if your…
The JTC Furniture factory.
Dundee Planning Ahead: Furniture factory housing and Asda cafe £10k upgrades
Craig Coleman
Fife sex offender told victims he had medical condition that led to arousal
CR0055234, Rebecca Baird, Dundee. Photographs of astronomer Robert Law, who works at Mills Observatory. Happy, smiling photos. Telling Robert's story of how he became Dundee's resident expert in amateur astronomy. Picture Shows; Robert Law using a telescope, Mills Observatory, Balgay Park, Glamis Road, Dundee, 30th September 2025. Image: Kim Cessford / DC Thomson
How self-taught stargazer overcame dashed astronaut dreams and became Dundee's own 'space man'
Karen Lindsay
Dundee stalker sneaked into ex's St Andrews flat, emptied washing machine and hid in…
Scott Jones was last seen in Bridge of Earn on Sunday night. Image: Police Scotland
'Growing concern' for missing man, 33, last seen in Bridge of Earn

Conversation