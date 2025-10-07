Community ‘in complete shock’ after memorial bench stolen from Fife beauty spot

A memorial bench has been stolen from a Fife beauty spot, leaving the local community ‘in complete shock’.

Volunteers from the Craigencalt Trust say they’ve been left dismayed after the 75kg granite seat was discovered missing from its spot near Kinghorn Loch.

It’s thought the bench was removed sometime between September 18 and 25.

The bench was funded by the generous bequest from a local family of a loved one.

Marilyn Edwards, social secretary from the volunteer group, told The Courier that whoever removed the bench would have needed a vehicle due to its weight.

She said: “It’s come as a complete shock to find that the bench has been taken.

“Whoever has removed it would have needed a considerable amount of time to dismantle it from its position overlooking the loch.

“They would almost certainly also have needed a vehicle in which to transport it away, as the bench top weighs around 75kg.

“It’s just very sad as since it was installed 12 months ago, many people have visited the spot and enjoyed having the bench there.”

The Rock Rest picnic area was created by volunteers in a small stone quarry, a short walk from Kinghorn Loch, which has become popular with visitors.

It’s just one of several community projects undertaken by the trust since it was set up in 2011.

Marlyn added: “It is especially saddening, with the bench coming as a gift to the Trust, in memory of a loved one.

“Volunteers have spent a great deal of time and effort on this project and it is really upsetting to see what has happened.”

Now police are appealing for anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously or who knows of the whereabouts of the bench to come forward.

Constable Chris Archer said: “The bench holds significant sentimental value for members of our local community and Craigencalt Community Trust, and we would appeal to anyone regarding its whereabouts to contact us.

“If you have any information that may assist our enquiries, please contact 101 quoting incident number 1750 of September 30.”