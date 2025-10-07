Dundee Olympia car park taped off by police after ‘incident’

Police have sealed off the car park at Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool following an ‘incident’.

The entrance and exit points to the multi-storey car park on East Whale Lane are closed this morning, directing users away from the facility.

Dundee City Council confirmed the car park closure on social media.

A statement said: “Olympia Multi-Storey Car Park will be closed today (Tuesday, October 7) due to an incident that police are investigating.

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Olympia Leisure Centre remains open as usual.

Courier reporter Andrew Robson is at the scene.

He said: “The entrance to the Olympia multi-storey car park has been taped off by police and barriers are in place to stop cars entering.

“However, the pool remains open for users as normal.

“There is no visible police presence at the car park and there is no indication so far as to how long the facility will remain out of bounds.”

Police Scotland has been contacted by The Courier for comment.

