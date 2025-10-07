Dundee Olympia car park taped off by police after ‘incident’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Dundee Olympia car park taped off by police after ‘incident’

Dundee City Council confirmed that the multi-storey car park had been closed off.

By Neil Henderson & Andrew Robson
Olympia Leisure Centre car park sealed off by police.
Olympia Leisure Centre car park sealed off by police. Image: Andrew Robson / DC Thomson

Police have sealed off the car park at Dundee’s Olympia swimming pool following an ‘incident’.

The entrance and exit points to the multi-storey car park on East Whale Lane are closed this morning, directing users away from the facility.

Dundee City Council confirmed the car park closure on social media.

A statement said: “Olympia Multi-Storey Car Park will be closed today (Tuesday, October 7) due to an incident that police are investigating.

The car park has been closed amid an ongoing "police incident".
The car park has been closed amid an ongoing “police incident”. Image: Andrew Robson / DC Thomson

“We apologise for any inconvenience.”

Olympia car park closed and taped off by police

Olympia Leisure Centre remains open as usual.

Courier reporter Andrew Robson is at the scene.

He said: “The entrance to the Olympia multi-storey car park has been taped off by police and barriers are in place to stop cars entering.

“However, the pool remains open for users as normal.

“There is no visible police presence at the car park and there is no indication so far as to how long the facility will remain out of bounds.”

Police Scotland has been contacted by The Courier for comment.

Our reporters are working to bring you the latest updates on this developing story.

Please check back later for more and follow The Courier on Facebook and online for breaking news.

 

 

